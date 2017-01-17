NEW: Classical Moves Midterms for Student Walkout Protesting Trump on Friday
Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Youth in Action made the announcement on Facebook on Tuesday afternoon.
Latest in Protest
On Monday, GoLocal was first to report that the walkout was planned. As GoLocal wrote:
Providence students are planning a walkout on Friday, January 20 during President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, “in protest against the policies under the Trump administration."
The student-led event is being organized by Youth in Action and the Providence Student Union, and is scheduled to start at 11:08 a.m. and end at the Rhode Island State House.
The Providence Student Union posted the following to Facebook:
*** If we all do it together, #TheyCantStopUs ***
If you want to make a change, NOW IS THE TIME. JOIN US IN THIS STAND!
Youth voices are powerful, and we need to show it. We didn’t get to vote, we didn’t have a choice in electing Trump, but it’s time to STAND UP and make ourselves heard.
WALK OUT AT 11:08 AM ON JANUARY 20!
* Note: This event is student-led. Youth In Action, Inc. and Providence Student Union are hosting this event to protect the walkout's individual student leaders.
