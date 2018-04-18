Former Mayor Taveras, Providence City Solicitor Get Speed Camera Tickets

The speed camera saga continues in Providence -- and it appears few are unaffected, even the well-connected.

Former Mayor Angel Taveras, and current City Solicitor Jeff Dana are among the thousands of Rhode Islanders who have gotten one of the $ 95speed camera tickets, now under legal review.

"I can confirm that former Mayor Angel Taveras did state in public, before Judge McConnell in Federal Court, that he and current City Solicitor Jeff Dana each received a speed camera ticket," said attorney Peter Wasylyk on Wednesday.

As GoLocal reported on April 11:

Attorney Peter Petrarca appeared on GoLocal LIVE just hours after a federal court hearing. Petrarca spoke about going before District Judge John J. McConnell. He had sought a temporary restraining order issuance of speed camera tickets. GoLocal was first to report that a class action lawsuit had filed in late March following the rollout of the controversial program.

"The judge decided not to issue a temporary restraining order, however in his preliminary discussion he found...the summonses were defective," said Petrarca.

"So we feel it's a win, that's what we've been saying," Petrarca told GoLocal News Editor Kate Nagle. "Now he's ordered us to mediation to try and get a settlement."

