EDITORIAL: Why We Hired One of America’s Most Respected Pollsters
Sunday, October 22, 2017
As a result, GoLocal sought out and signed John Della Volpe and his firm SocialSphere to provide ongoing polling. He is the Harvard Kennedy School’s Director of Polling at the Institute of Politics.
Della Volpe and his firm have conducted research for the U.S. Marines, the Boston Globe, Politico, Adidas, and ESPN and hundreds of others. He has done extensive political polling in Rhode Island over the years. And, he is a regular of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”
The partnership between GoLocal and Della Volpe will give voters the opportunity to get qualitative analysis by a highly respective - and unbiased - researcher.
Why it Matters
In the past, one of RI's local TV stations, WPRI-12, has repeatedly utilized Fleming for polling and presented him as an independent pollster.
When GoLocal first reported on this conflict issue in 2013, the Dean of the University of California, Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism raised concerns.
"The principle at stake is that the person as a pollster goes before the public representing as a neutral party presenting information without bias or political alignments,” said Edward Wasserman, Dean of the University of California, Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism. "If the pollster is aligned with a particular party or organization, that’s misleading and it’s deceptive. There is an issue of transparency, an assumption of neutrality.”
Now, the owners of the PawSox, who are asking Rhode Islanders to assume the moral obligation of tens of millions of dollars of bonds, are hyping a Fleming poll.
Polling by Della Volpe’s SocialSphere shows that 67 percent of Rhode Islanders would reject assuming $81 million in bonds to fund a new PawSox stadium. It should be noted that RI General Treasurer Seth Magaziner, who supports the new stadium, say the proponents are underestimating the actual cost of the project — by millions.
GoLocal appreciates the support of Rhode Islanders over the past seven years to grow to be a news organization that has the resources to invest in an important component of the community dialogue — independent and high-quality public polling. Rhode Islanders deserve it.
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
