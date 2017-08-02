video: BREAKING: One Arrest Made in Club Melee Caught on Video, Others Still Being Sought

One man has been charged tied to the violent fight that occurred on Saturday morning outside of Wonderland on Allens Avenue.

The Providence, Rhode Island fight was first reported by GoLocalProv.com on Monday.

Arrest Made

22-year-old Michael Fantasia was arrested as part of the brawl. Fantasia, one of the friends of the man knocked unconscious, is a Providence resident.

The Providence Police continue to search for the man — wearing the basketball jersey — who knocked out the victim.

The police are also looking to identify the man who bent over and kicked the unconscious man twice in the head as he lay on the sidewalk.

According to sources, the victim has refused to press charges in the case.

