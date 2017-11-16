Stenhouse Blasts “Unelected Bureaucrats” at Rhode Island Board of Elections on GoLocal LIVE
Thursday, November 16, 2017
"Despite baseless attacks against Ken Block, it turns out that his research was accurate," said Stenhouse, CEO of the Center. "Now that we know a federal law was effectively bypassed in 2008, justice is demanded by holding accountable those people responsible. It is now more obvious than ever that formal inquiries need to be launched.
Stenhouse and the Center have called for the immediate removal of any BOE official that was involved with that unlawful 2008 decision.
The Center is taking the position that current BOE attorney, Raymond Marcaccio (BOE legal council in 2008), current BOE commissioner, Richard Pierce (BOE commissioner in 2008), and current BOE Executive Director, Robert Rapoza (BOE director of elections in 2008) have "demonstrated incompetence in allowing Rhode Island's voter registration process to fail to comply with federal law ... and therefore should no longer maintain their positions of responsibility."
The Center also calls on current BOE commissioner Steve Erickson to be removed, "given his publicly stated reluctance to bringing the RI BOE into compliance with federal law."
