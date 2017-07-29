LIVE: Teen Author Alston Inspires Girls To Pursue Career in STEM Fields

Through a highly successful Kickstarter campaign, 19-year-old Sasha Ariel Alston self-published a children’s book “Sasha Savvy Loves to Code” to get girls interested in coding.

“I wanted to raise awareness about STEM,” the Pace University Junior says.

Through her experiences pursuing a career in coding, Alston says she noticed “a lack of diversity in terms of gender and race.”

She says her motivation behind the book was to encourage and inspire girls to get involved in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) related activities.

“There is still a lot that has to be done,” Alston says, “STEM is the future, it’s a vital thing for our economy.”

Alston says she hopes to take the Sasha Savvy character and make a book series.

