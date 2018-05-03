LIVE: Morgan Promises to End Tolls in “Blueprint for a Stronger Rhode Island”
Thursday, May 03, 2018
Read the plan HERE
"We cannot waste any more time throwing taxpayers’ hard-earned money at out-of-touch insiders or chasing unproven ideas hoping they will help grow our economy – hope is not an economic policy," said Morgan. "We must focus on unshackling job creators, creating better futures for Rhode Islanders, and changing our business climate from hostile to helpful. The plan I put forward offers proven, researched strategies that are constructed to minimize cost and maximize the benefit to hardworking Rhode Islanders.”
Morgan spoke about the following elements of her plan, including:
- Ending tolls
- Establishing an Office of the Inspector General within the Executive Branch and requiring a continuous schedule of fiscal analysis for social services to "help cut out wasteful spending, fraud and abuse"
- Eliminating the “death tax” and the state income tax on military pensions.
- Repurposing Commerce Rhode Island from the corporate model it currently uses and establishing three additional State Business Parks (Quonset North, Quonset East bay and Quonset South) to advocate for local businesses and to help bring more jobs and better jobs to our Ocean State.
- Strengthening the connections between career and technical high schools, employers, and CCRI, beginning grant programs for employer-based apprenticeships, and offering tax credits for companies that offer college loan and repayment programs to combat “brain drain” and to keep college graduates in Rhode Island.
- Ending the practice of “scoops” – a one-time revenue from ratepayers.
Related Slideshow: 20 Facts About RI Governor’s Race Fundraising Bonanza - May 1, 2018
VIDEO: GOP Tracks Down Raimondo Outside of an NYC Fundraiser.
GOP camera person (unidentified) tracked down Governor Gina Raimondo as she was entering an NYC fundraiser, which the RI GOP pounced on Monday night.
"While Raimondo has plenty of time to jet around the country to meet with donors to bolster her struggling re-election campaign, she refuses to find the time to fix the DCYF’s problems, ignoring children under state care who have been abused and neglected. Since Rhode Island’s at-risk youth can’t afford to attend her fancy fundraisers, they apparently can’t count on Raimondo to address their issues," charges the RIGOP.
ENRON
John and Laura Arnold continued their giving to the Raimondo campaign. The two combined for $2,000.
The former ENRON executive made billions and now he is dubbed, "The Most Hated Man in Pensionland," according to Governing magazine.
He was famously featured in Matt Taibbi's scathing look at Raimondo in 2013, "Looting the Pension Funds."
Wall Street
New York has been good to Raimondo over the years. As General Treasurer and Governor, Raimondo has raised $1,667,064.48 in the Empire State.
In contrast, in multiple runs for City Council, Mayor and two runs for Governor, Allan Fung has raised $2,193,160.79 from individuals over nearly 20 years.
Trillo - Not Fundraising
With the first-quarter campaign reporting deadline over, independent candidate Joe Trillo explained his early filing to the state Board of Elections, reporting that he raised $6,825.00 during the quarter.
“I am not actively out in the community raising money because, unlike all of my opponents, I have no intention of being beholden to any special interest groups or individuals who offer me large contributions,” said Trillo.
“While I am receiving donations and greatly appreciate all of the money that has been donated to my campaign, I have decided to fund the majority of the campaign myself. This is a testament to how confident I am that I have enough money to run a successful and victorious campaign,” he added.
