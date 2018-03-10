LIVE: Lincoln Native Peralta Opens Vintage Pet Rescue, A Retirement Home For Dogs

Lincoln native Kristen Peralta and her husband Marc both love dogs, especially senior dogs.

She says what started out as taking in senior dogs that others left behind, eventually turned into the non-profit Vintage Pet Rescue.

Peralta describes the rescue as a senior animal retirement/hospice home.

“Senior animals are very special,” Peralta says, “most of the time, they don't need long walks or a lot of exercise, they just want love. So, they are a great fit for most any home.”

Peralta says as of now they have about 20 "residents" that live in the retirement home until they pass, and while they are not currently facilitating adoptions, she says they may in the future.

Because their biggest costs are vet bills, Vintage Pet Rescue has two upcoming fundraisers.

April 29 is an 80's Prom Fundraiser at Revival Brewery and May 17 is a "Paint Your Pet" night at The Purple Cat Vineyard.

