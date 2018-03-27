LIVE: Josiah-Faeduwor Says Engaging Millennials Is Crucial For Rhode Island

Aiyah Josiah-Faeduwor, Executive Director of Millennial Rhode Island says there are currently 256-thousand millennials living in Rhode Island, making up about one-fourth of the population.

From a business and employment standpoint, Josiah-Faeduwor says “the millennial perspective is an important one” because they currently make up 43.5 percent of the workforce.

He says engaging millennials is crucial because “we’re an important piece to the entire puzzle, I think it’s about how to get millennials to do our part.”

“We could really be creating an opportunity for incubation for businesses here in Rhode Island,” Josiah-Faeduwor says, “we really need to capitalize on that.”

He says Millennial RI is working on retaining local talent in Rhode Island and encouraging relationships between businesses and millennials. Other efforts include a new series “Adulting 101” which he says has been successful.

The fourth annual #ChooseRI event is Thursday, March 29 at Hotel Providence.



