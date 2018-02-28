LIVE: Great Gadget Deals With CNET’s Cheapskate Broida

Tech expert, author, and CNET contributor Rick Broida joined LIVE to talk about two gadgets you can get at great prices.

Broida who writes CNET's Cheapskate blog searches the web for great deals on computers, tablets, phones, gadgets and more.

Broida says if you are in the market for home security, a nanny cam, or you want to see what your pet is doing all day, the Wyze Cam is a bargain. At just under $20, Broida says you get a 1080p full HD experience, with motion tagging, night vision, two-way audio, motion and sound detection.

The Amazfit Bip is a bit like Apple’s smartwatch but without the huge price tag. Broida says this smartwatch features an incredible battery life of up to 45 days. It has GPS, a heart rate monitor, a step tracker and will sync up with your smartphone to send notifications. The lightweight device costs $99.99 and is sold by Huami which is the exclusive provider of wearable technology for Xiaomi.

