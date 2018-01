LIVE: Actor Robert Capron Talks About New Film, “The Polka King”

The child actor most famous for his role in the Diary of a Wimpy Kid film franchise, Robert Capron , is all grown up and balancing his acting career while being a full-time student entering his Sophomore year at Brown University.

Capron is currently promoting his latest film, The Polka King, where he plays opposite Jack Black as the “polka king’s” son. In the film, he worked with a star-studded cast that included Jason Schwartzman and Jenny Slate (Parks and Recreation), and got to stay close to home, as the production was shot in multiple locations throughout Rhode Island.

Other projects the RI native is working on include a recurring role on CBS’s Elementary, with a new episode set to air in its new season this spring.

“The Polka King” is available to stream now on Netflix.



Related Slideshow: Some of the Most Interesting GoLocal LIVE Interviews—The First 1,000

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.