Commerce RI’s Salamano Talks About the Economic Impact of Volvo Ocean Race
Thursday, March 15, 2018
Volvo opening at Fort Adams in Newport May 8 and will close on May 20.
Volvo visited Newport three years ago and had a $47 million impact on the economy. Rhode Island officials expect that number to grow.
It is recently reported that Volvo Ocean Race has added 96.2 million euros to the Spanish Gross Domestic Product, an increase of 7.6% over the 2014-15 edition. The result in Spain raises questions about how big an economic impact the race will have on Rhode Island's economy as Newport is the only American stopover.
“In addition to the numbers that reinforce the success of the event for another year, in this edition, we have grown exponentially in many areas...I’m not only talking about the message that has been transmitted and amplified to the public about Ocean health, but also the concrete commitments secured from businesses and government to adopt sustainable practices,” said Antonio Bolanos, Managing Director of the Volvo Ocean Race.
The race also generated the equivalent of 1,700 full-time jobs in Spain, according to an economic impact study delivered by PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC) measuring the impact of the Volvo Ocean Race on the Region of Valencia and Spain.
Salamano also discussed the success of the new tourism campaign. SEE THE CAMPAIGN BELOW.
Related Slideshow: RI Tourism’s Advertising Campaign “Fun-Sized”
Related Articles
- NEW: Volvo Ocean Race Names Mark Turner CEO
- NEW: Dates Set for Volvo Ocean Race’s Return to RI in May of 2018
- Brad Read, Volvo Ocean Race Joins Molly O’Brien on GoLocal LIVE
- Team USA Announced for 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race
- 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race Kicks Off in Spain, Comes to Newport May 8
- EXCLUSIVE: Volvo Ocean Race Is Targeting Return to Newport in 2018
- Take a Look Back at the Volvo Ocean Race in Newport
- PawSox Want $120M, South Carolina Lands Volvo for $200M in Incentives
- Volvo Ocean Race Departs Newport With a Return in 2018 Possible
- Team Alvimedica Wins Ninth Leg of Volvo Ocean Race
- Volvo Ocean Race Is Close To Announcing Return To Rhode Island
- Top 10 Action Images from 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race
- Volvo Ocean Race Names Brisius, Salén as President & Co-President
- Leg 6 of 2018 Volvo Ocean Race Kicks Off
- China’s Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag Wins Leg 4 of Volvo Ocean Race
- Volvo Ocean Race Team Discovers Abandoned Ship in Pacific Ocean During Leg 6
- RI’s Vestas 11th Hour Racing Doesn’t Sail, AkzoNobel Wins Leg 6 of Volvo Ocean Race
- Volvo Ocean Race Generates Nearly 100M Euros in Spain, How Much in Newport?
- Man Falls Overboard During Leg 4 of Volvo Ocean Race
- Dongfeng, AkzoNobel Take Commanding Lead in Leg 4 of Volvo Ocean Race
- Spain’s Team MAPFRE Takes Leg 2 of Volvo Ocean Race
- Mt. Gay Rum to Sponsor Volvo Ocean Race Newport Stopover
- Volvo Ocean Race Week 9 Highlights
- Spain’s Team MAPFRE Takes Leg 3 of Volvo Ocean Race
- Wed’s GoLocal LIVE Talks NCAA Allegations, D.C. Chaos, Senate Race, Volvo is Coming, and Traffic Cam
- Developer Says RI Commerce Corp. Holding Up Plans for Pawtucket Waterfront District
- RI Commerce Cancels Havas’ Tourism Contract, Firm Hit With More Fee Cuts: UPDATED
- NEW: RI Commerce Corp Votes on 38 Studios Litigation, Refuses to Disclose Details
- RI Commerce Corp Seeking Proposals for New Business, Tourism Advertising Agencies
- Top RI Entrepreneur Posner Criticizes RI Commerce’s $3.3M to eMoney
- RI Commerce Employees Given Gag Order Not to “Disparage” Betsy Wall
- Former A.T. Cross CEO “Volunteering” at RI Commerce Corp — Is a Shake-Up Coming?
- Gov. Raimondo & RI Commerce Corp. Announce New Construction Projects
- NEW: SEC Charges RI Commerce Corp, Wells Fargo with Fraud in 38 Studios
- 38 Studios: SEC Charges RI Commerce Corp, Wells Fargo with Fraud - RI Reacts
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Santos: RI Commerce Honcho Stefan Pryor’s Political Baggage
- RI Commerce Corp to Pay $50,000 Penalty in 38 Studios Settlement with SEC
- GOP, RI Commerce, and Speaker Say Any Stadium Funding Will Have To Be Approved By RI Legislature
- RI Commerce Promotes Raimondo Video; RIers Lash Out on Social Media
- Critics Blast RI Commerce Out-of-State Spending
- Sasse Says RI Commerce Failed to Properly Review PawSox Deal
- New England Medical Innovation Center Awarded 150K Grant from RI Commerce
- Early Out as RI Commerce Corporation President
- Sasse Calls on General Assembly to Audit RI Commerce Corp
- RI Commerce Spends Two-Thirds of its $12M in Contracts with Out-of-State Companies
- Chafee Says $40M for Wexford is the Wrong Priority, RI Commerce Votes for Funding
- RI Commerce Vice Chair and Raimondo Appointee is Massachusetts Resident
- RI Commerce Lures Vistaprint with $2.2M in Subsidies, Unaware Competitor MOO.com is RI-Based
- RI Commerce’s 17 Deals: More than 70% Goes to Out-of-State Companies
- RI Commerce’s Pryor Concerned About RI Job Loss if Partners Buys Care New England