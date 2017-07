Bouchard Inn’s Chef Bouchard Discusses Importance of Studying in France on LIVE’s The Taste

Chef Albert Bouchard of Bouchard Inn and Restaurant joined Rick Simone on GoLocal LIVE's The Taste. He highlighted the importance of his studies in France to keep the original style of French cooking integrated to his cooking.

Located on Thames Street in Newport in the heart of everything, Bouchard Inn & Restaurant is one of Newport’s premier dining and lodging establishments. For over 20 years, Bouchard has been providing "artfully-inspired dishes."

Related Slideshow: Newport’s Newest Businesses - 2017

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.