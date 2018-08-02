Blueprint 5’s Fortier on Men’s Fall Fashion: Classics with a Modern Twist

Blueprint 5 Owner Jim Fortier appeared on GoLocal LIVE to talk about what the upscale East Greenwich men's clothier will be featuring in the fall -- including a top Italian tailor that will be at the store in the fall.

"This year is all about the beautiful tweed fabrics -- taking a step back to the classics but modernizing them just a little bit," said Fortier.

Fortier noted fall inventory is already arriving at the store -- and for many items, only in limited quantity.

"Fall's coming in every day -- Italy has shipped," said Fortier, who noted that with it still being summer, the store still has plenty of "bathing suits, shorts, tees, casual, pants, everything you need for summer."

"I like to keep it limited -- Rhode Island is a small state," said Fortier. "I don't want two guys walking into a party with the same pants!"

Fortier noted a new line coming to Blueprint 5 this fall.

"Mauro Blasi -- his father was one of the original 5 Neapolitan tailors. He's put his own label on it," said Fortier, who noted that the Italian Blasi will be at Blueprint 5 this fall.

