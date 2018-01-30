Tuesday on LIVE: Berndt of Kilgore and Professor Lawless

When the heavy metal band Kilgore emerged on the local music scene in the 1990’s, they quickly rose to the top, sharing stages with some of metal’s biggest national acts like Slayer and Marilyn Manson.

Lead singer Jay Berndt joins LIVE with Arts & Entertainment host, Ava Gaudet to talk about the band’s first new album in 20 years, “Someday This War Is Going To End.”

Brown/Trinity Rep MFA Grad Whitney White makes her directorial debut at Trinity Repertory Company next month with the Shakespearian tragedy, “Othello.”

White joins LIVE to talk about how she plans to make this classic play “bold and totally unique to Trinity Rep.”

Also on LIVE, we’ll learn about the 23rd annual Langston Hughes Community Poetry Reading, which features special guest readers, community readers, scholarly commentary, and music.

This year also includes a youth event featuring students from AS220 Youth - all to show how the voice of the “peoples poet” still resonates with the Providence community.



News and Politics starts at 4 p.m.

American University's Jennifer Lawless will check in with News Editor Kate Nagle for her weekly update on the latest in Congress and in D.C. at 4 p.m.

Watch or listen to LIVE 3-5 p.m.



Related Slideshow: Some of the Most Interesting GoLocal LIVE Interviews—The First 1,000

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.