Thursday on LIVE: Comedian Titus, Commerce Secretary Pryor & Guide To Forever

Actor and comedian Christopher Titus joins Molly O’Brien Thursday in the Navigant Credit Union Broadcast Center to talk about his current live comedy tour “Amerigeddon” before performing at The Comedy Connection.

Known for his Comedy Central specials and TV series "Titus", the comedian recently set his eyes on filmmaking. Titus will discuss “Special Unit” his first full-length, self-written, produced, and directed movie.

Joseph Braun, an assistant professor of public health and epidemiology at Brown University was named one of 20 Pioneers Under 40 in Environmental Public Health by the Collaborative on Health and the Environment. Thursday we’ll discuss how some environmental chemical exposures could influence the risk of obesity. He’ll also talk about his notable research examining environmental chemical exposures on pregnant women, infants, and children.

Joe Warzycha, Director Of Operations at the Rhode Island SPCA joins LIVE to talk about proposed legislation surrounding animal welfare. He’ll also discuss a few recent cases that have shed light on the need for better laws in Rhode Island.

At 4 p.m., Rhode Island Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor will join GoLocal News Editor Kate Nagle in the studio to talk about the Governor's Fiscal Year 2019 budget -- and economic strategy -- as well as the state's tax credit programs, progress on 195 development, and more.



On A Guide To Forever, host Rick Simone will cover some key needs when planning a wedding.

From traditional photography to uplighting, photo booths and video, Blueflash Photography work to enshrine your memories. Studio manager Brittany Kosiba will help fill you in on the many photography options available.

Since 1846, Grace Episcopal Church has been a part of Providence and a fixture on the wedding scene. Chris Barker, Parish Administrator, will talk about the church’s newly launched event space, The Pavilion at Grace.

Dennis DelSignore, Creative Director at Stoneblossom, adds an artistic touch to every wedding he's a part of through floral design. DelSignore will talk about colors, flower types and how to bring it all together.

