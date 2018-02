Salve Regina’s Extensions Dance Company Set for Annual Spring Concert

Extensions Dance Company from Salve Regina University is set to present their annual spring concert “Here/Now” at the Casino Theatre.

Public Performances will be held at 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 1, Friday, March 2 and Saturday, March 3, with an additional matinee on Saturday at 2 p.m. General admission tickets.

Here/Now

The performance is a collection of ideas, statements, emotions, and stories told through dance.

The program will include a range of dynamic choreography from invited guest artists, faculty, and current students. Guests include New England-based Nailah Randall-Bellinger, Eva Marie Pacheco of Providence Ballet Theatre, Betsi Graves from Boston-based Urbanity Dance, Chicago-based Rhode Island native Richard Ashworth, and Spencer Gavin Hering and Andrea Dawn Shelley of iMEE Dance Company. Faculty members Lauren Difede, Melody Gamba, and Lindsay Guarino will premier new pieces.

The works range from rhythm-generated jazz to contemporary ballet, and from classical modern to hip-hop.

