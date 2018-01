Billy Harpin Band: 18 to Watch in 2018

They appeared on GoLocal LIVE in June before taking part in the Make Music Rhode Island statewide music festival, where musicians performed for audiences at different outside venues across the state on the longest day of the year.

Now, the Billy Harpin Band looks poised to take-off ever further.

Billy Harpin, Arthur Delfina, and Amanda Loffredo are three friends from Foster, who make up the band, which plays everything from 60’s music to current songs in an effort to appeal to wide audiences.

The group has only been together since 2015 and members say recently, their focus has shifted toward creating original music. On GoLocal LIVE, Loffredo sang an original song, “Kissed By The Sun” as the lead singer of the band.



For more about the band, go to their site here:





