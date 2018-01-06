Welcome! Login | Register

20 Things to do When It’s Below Zero in New England

Saturday, January 06, 2018

GoLocalProv Lifestyle Team

 

To say that it is going to be cold this weekend is an understatement, a big one.

It is going to be FREEZING this weekend. With the wind chill, the National Weather Service says the temperature could drop as low as -16 degrees on Saturday.

Sunday is looking a little better as it will be 13 degrees out.

So what do you possibly do when it is this cold out?

GoLocal has assembled a list of things to keep you busy and to keep the time passing by.

See the 20 Things to do When It's Below 0 in the Slideshow Below

 

Visit Launch or Skyzone Indoor Trampoline Parks 

Need to let your kids get all their cooped up energy out? A trampoline park should do it. 

With dodgeball, basketball, foam pits and more, indoor trampoline parks have something to offer people of all ages. Whether you want to bring a group of children for the day, or sign up a group of adults for some "xtreme" dodgeball, trampoline parks can be a great change of pace and a fun way to try something new.

Launch and Skyzone have parks in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut.

Go Sking or Snowboarding at Wachusett Mountain

Not everyone hates the frigid cold weather and if you are one of those people who love it, this is probably prime sking or snowboarding conditions at Wachusett Mountain

Hit Twin River Casino for the Day or Night

Just because it’s freezing outside, it doesn't mean you shouldn't try to run hot at the Casinos. Twin River is a fun place to spend the day or night, whether your game is Texas Hold 'Em poker or the slot machines. 

If your not a gambler, there are great restaurants, shows and plenty of other sites to be seen for your enjoyment. 

Have a Romantic Night at The Spiced Pear in Newport 

Have that low key romantic night you and your significant other have been trying to plan. 

The Spiced Pear in Newport was rated by Travel Advisor as one of the most romantic restaurants in Newport. 

The Spiced Pear is located at 117 Memorial Blvd. 

Catch Up on GoLocal LIVE 

Launched in February of 2017, GoLocal LIVE has done over 1,000 interviews including everyone from Governor Gina Raimondo to music stars like Billy Gilman. 

Did you miss an interview? Use this frigid weather as an opportunity to catch up. 

To see interviews that you may have missed, click here. 

Ice Skate at Worcester Common Oval Ice Rink 

If it is going to be freezing out, at least take advantage of it for a little while. 

Get over to the Worcester Common Oval Ice Rink for a skate. 

Bundle up. 

Hours of Operation:

Thursdays and Fridays 5 - 8 p.m.
Saturdays and Sundays 1 - 6 p.m.

Take the Kids to The Providence Children's Museum 

Never a bad option to pass the time on a frigid day. 

The museum is warm, fun and educational all at the same time. 

Go to a Movie at Cinemaworld in Lincoln

Much like when it rains, the frigid cold is a great time to go see a flick. There are some great ones out, like Star Wars: The Last Jedi and others. 

The benefit of going to Cinemaworld in Lincoln is if you get out of the movie and your not up to going back out into the cold, there is an arcade and restaurant just across the hall. 

Make a day of it at the movies. 

Order Pizza From Caserta's 

It's too cold to go out and eat and with your luck, you will probably be seated near the door, which would just be a miserable experience. 

Therefore, order out and have the place deliver. Caserta's Pizza always does the trick. 

However, when you open the door for the person, you may need a jacket. 

Visit Worcester Art Museum 

Experience the awesome art exhibits and demonstrations at the Worcester Art Museum. 

The art will make your forget the temperature outside. 

Go Rock Climbing at Rock Spot Climbing

Get a bit adventurous and go to one of the several indoor rock climbing facilities around the region. 

Whether you choose Rock Spot Climbing in Rhode Island, Carabiner's in Massachusetts, or Vertical Dreams in New Hampshire, it's fun, and it will serve as a work out as well. 

Rock Climbing gyms can be found here.

Read a Book From a Local Author Like Jon Land 

Cozy up on the couch or on a bed, complete with blankets and all, and dive into a great book like "Strong to the Bone" by Rhode Island author Jon Land. 

A nice drink will make the book even better.

Start a New Hobby by Visiting Time Capsule

It gets boring doing the same old things over and over. The frigid cold weather is a perfect time to try something new. 

Maybe it collecting something or scrapbooking, whatever it is, make it something fun and something you can be passionate about doing. 

The Time Capsule in Cranston is a great place to start 

If you need some ideas, click here. 

Identify Warming Centers Around the RI 

Be sure to identify warming centers in your area. 

The centers are set up by the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency for those who need to seek temporary shelter. 

Click here for a list

Check on Elderly Relatives/Neighbors 

This should be an obvious thing to do but it's important to check on the elderly during periods of frigid cold temperatures. 

Call them up, go visit, have a fun conversation. They will appreciate it as they are trying to survive the cold temps as well. 

Keep Pets Indoors 

This weather is no good for dogs, cats, and other pets. 

Be sure to keep them indoors as much as possible.

If and when they need to go out, be sure to get them right back in. 

Work Out 

With the warmth of summer as your motivation, use the freezing weather to get in shape for the beach. 

If your up for braving the cold, head to Providence Fit Body Boot Camp, or if your not up for going out, there are plenty of things you can do in the comfort of your own home. 

For more on fitness, check out Fit For Life. 

Play a Board Game 

In this day and age, board games seem a bit old school, however, they are still fun and can be very competitive. 

Break one of those board games out of the closet and get to it. Chess, Checkers, Monopoly, Risk, the list goes on. 

Good Luck! 

If You Are Traveling Around.. 

If you are going to be out and about, be sure that your car is equipt with emergency equipment just in case. If it is not, load it up. 

Emergency Check List: 

Flashlight with extra batteries

Charged cellphone and automobile charger

Basic first aid kit 

Necessary medications 

Pocket knife 

Blankets or sleeping bags 

Extra clothes (including rain gear, boots, mittens, socks) 

High-calorie non-perishable foods (dried fruits, nuts, canned food) 

Manual can opener  

Container of water 

Windshield scraper and brush 

Fire extinguisher 

Shovel  Sand, road salt, or cat litter for traction

Tire chains or traction mats 

Basic tool kit (pliers, wrench, screwdriver)

Tow rope 

Battery jumper cables 

Road flares/reflectors 

Brightly colored cloth to use as a flag 

If You Must Go Out 

It is inevitable, you are going to have to go outside for something. Get the mail, take out the dog, go to the car, whatever it may be. 

When you go out, be sure to bundle up and walk fast, very fast. 

Photo courtesy of Faris/flickr

 
 

:!