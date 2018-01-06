20 Things to do When It’s Below Zero in New England
Saturday, January 06, 2018
It is going to be FREEZING this weekend. With the wind chill, the National Weather Service says the temperature could drop as low as -16 degrees on Saturday.
Sunday is looking a little better as it will be 13 degrees out.
So what do you possibly do when it is this cold out?
GoLocal has assembled a list of things to keep you busy and to keep the time passing by.
See the 20 Things to do When It's Below 0 in the Slideshow Below
Related Slideshow: 20 Things to do When It’s Below Zero in New England
Visit Launch or Skyzone Indoor Trampoline Parks
Need to let your kids get all their cooped up energy out? A trampoline park should do it.
With dodgeball, basketball, foam pits and more, indoor trampoline parks have something to offer people of all ages. Whether you want to bring a group of children for the day, or sign up a group of adults for some "xtreme" dodgeball, trampoline parks can be a great change of pace and a fun way to try something new.
Launch and Skyzone have parks in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut.
Go Sking or Snowboarding at Wachusett Mountain
Not everyone hates the frigid cold weather and if you are one of those people who love it, this is probably prime sking or snowboarding conditions at Wachusett Mountain
Hit Twin River Casino for the Day or Night
Just because it’s freezing outside, it doesn't mean you shouldn't try to run hot at the Casinos. Twin River is a fun place to spend the day or night, whether your game is Texas Hold 'Em poker or the slot machines.
If your not a gambler, there are great restaurants, shows and plenty of other sites to be seen for your enjoyment.
Have a Romantic Night at The Spiced Pear in Newport
Have that low key romantic night you and your significant other have been trying to plan.
The Spiced Pear in Newport was rated by Travel Advisor as one of the most romantic restaurants in Newport.
The Spiced Pear is located at 117 Memorial Blvd.
Catch Up on GoLocal LIVE
Launched in February of 2017, GoLocal LIVE has done over 1,000 interviews including everyone from Governor Gina Raimondo to music stars like Billy Gilman.
Did you miss an interview? Use this frigid weather as an opportunity to catch up.
To see interviews that you may have missed, click here.
Ice Skate at Worcester Common Oval Ice Rink
If it is going to be freezing out, at least take advantage of it for a little while.
Get over to the Worcester Common Oval Ice Rink for a skate.
Bundle up.
Hours of Operation:
Thursdays and Fridays 5 - 8 p.m.
Saturdays and Sundays 1 - 6 p.m.
Take the Kids to The Providence Children's Museum
Never a bad option to pass the time on a frigid day.
The museum is warm, fun and educational all at the same time.
Go to a Movie at Cinemaworld in Lincoln
Much like when it rains, the frigid cold is a great time to go see a flick. There are some great ones out, like Star Wars: The Last Jedi and others.
The benefit of going to Cinemaworld in Lincoln is if you get out of the movie and your not up to going back out into the cold, there is an arcade and restaurant just across the hall.
Make a day of it at the movies.
Order Pizza From Caserta's
It's too cold to go out and eat and with your luck, you will probably be seated near the door, which would just be a miserable experience.
Therefore, order out and have the place deliver. Caserta's Pizza always does the trick.
However, when you open the door for the person, you may need a jacket.
Visit Worcester Art Museum
Experience the awesome art exhibits and demonstrations at the Worcester Art Museum.
The art will make your forget the temperature outside.
Go Rock Climbing at Rock Spot Climbing
Get a bit adventurous and go to one of the several indoor rock climbing facilities around the region.
Whether you choose Rock Spot Climbing in Rhode Island, Carabiner's in Massachusetts, or Vertical Dreams in New Hampshire, it's fun, and it will serve as a work out as well.
Rock Climbing gyms can be found here.
Start a New Hobby by Visiting Time Capsule
It gets boring doing the same old things over and over. The frigid cold weather is a perfect time to try something new.
Maybe it collecting something or scrapbooking, whatever it is, make it something fun and something you can be passionate about doing.
The Time Capsule in Cranston is a great place to start
If you need some ideas, click here.
Identify Warming Centers Around the RI
Be sure to identify warming centers in your area.
The centers are set up by the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency for those who need to seek temporary shelter.
Click here for a list
Work Out
With the warmth of summer as your motivation, use the freezing weather to get in shape for the beach.
If your up for braving the cold, head to Providence Fit Body Boot Camp, or if your not up for going out, there are plenty of things you can do in the comfort of your own home.
For more on fitness, check out Fit For Life.
If You Are Traveling Around..
If you are going to be out and about, be sure that your car is equipt with emergency equipment just in case. If it is not, load it up.
Emergency Check List:
Flashlight with extra batteries
Charged cellphone and automobile charger
Basic first aid kit
Necessary medications
Pocket knife
Blankets or sleeping bags
Extra clothes (including rain gear, boots, mittens, socks)
High-calorie non-perishable foods (dried fruits, nuts, canned food)
Manual can opener
Container of water
Windshield scraper and brush
Fire extinguisher
Shovel Sand, road salt, or cat litter for traction
Tire chains or traction mats
Basic tool kit (pliers, wrench, screwdriver)
Tow rope
Battery jumper cables
Road flares/reflectors
Brightly colored cloth to use as a flag
Related Articles
- 25 Winter Weather Tips
- NEW: Both URI & PC Announce Schedule Changes Due to Winter Weather
- Weather Service Reports 26% Chance Prov Gets 12-18” of Snow Sunday into Monday
- Weather Service Reports 46% Chance of Prov Getting 4-6” of Snow on Monday
- The Human Cost of Weather Related Disasters
- RI Beauty Expert: Fall’s Booty Call Finding Your Cold Weather Dream Boots
- Raimondo Activates Adverse Weather Policy for State Employees
- NEW: Providence Garbage Collection Postponed Due to Weather
- NEW: Hazardous Weather Warning in Effect in RI Through Tuesday Evening
- Small Business Association to Provide Winter Weather Tips Via Webinar
- National Weather Service: Strong To Severe Thunderstorms, Large Hail Possible Today in Prov
- National Weather Service Issues Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Providence
- NEW: Cranston Native Goodwin Named Head of Communications at The Weather Channel
- Mayweather - McGregor Fight Bringing in New Generation of Sports Fans, Says New Poll
- Smart Benefits: Keep Workers Safe in Weather Emergencies
- RI State Police Offer Winter Weather Driving Tips
- ABC6’s Caught in Providence: Weather Report
- Providence EMA Issues Cold Weather Advisory for Thursday Night
- National Weather Service: Heavy Rain & Strong Thunderstorms Possible Today in Prov
- Weather Update: Storm Takes a Turn
- Weather Update: Snow Expected to Hit Providence’s Monday Morning Commute
- Weather Update: Up to 3 Inches of Snow Expected to Hit Providence Sunday Night
- Weather Update: Up to 12 Inches of Snow Possible Thursday/Friday in RI