Friday, July 27

Tuck & Patti

Both Tuck and Patti were fortunate enough to be part of musical families where records of all types were spinning on the turntable. Tuck’s father had been a leader of a jazz band in college, and his older sister inspired him with her studies of classical piano. “Little did I know that I was getting tremendous ear training that would serve me for a lifetime.” Tuck also took piano lessons, as well as latching on to her love of pop music.



Patti seemed to be born singing. "As a little girl," she recalls, "instead of talking, I'd sing a running, stream-of-consciousness commentary on life. Many people in my family sang; I started singing in church, was leading youth choirs at age 10, and directing the adult choirs before I was 16.” Patti also studied classical violin for 11 years, and in school was involved with school choirs, musicals, and various bands. She performed with many rock and jazz groups during the historic San Francisco sixties musical scene, and saw countless key performances by rock, blues, gospel and jazz greats of the day.

Tuck and Patti now have their own recording studio, as well as their own record label, T&P Records, which licenses their CDs to major labels for distribution around the world.