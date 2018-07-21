20 Must See Performances at 2018 Newport Folk Festival
Saturday, July 21, 2018
The festival features more than 50 performances starting on Friday, July 27 and going through Sunday, July 29.
Notable performances include Ben Harper, Gary Clark Jr., Cheech and Chong and much more.
GoLocalProv highlights 20 performances that you can't miss at the Newport Folk Festival.
See the Performances in the Slideshow Below
Friday, July 27
Amanda Shires is a singing, songwriting. fiddle-playing Texan.
Her fifth album "To The Sunset" is set to be released on August 3.
About her new album, Shires says "It's all rock & Roll - no golf."
Friday, July 27
Price grew up in Aledo, Illinois (pop. 3,612), and after dropping out of college, she moved to Nashville in 2003. She soon met bass player – and future husband – Jeremy Ivey, and formed a band called Buffalo Clover.
Her latest album titled "All American Made" was released in October of 2017 and features the songs "A Little Pain," and "Weakness."
"Thanks to my husband/co-writer Jeremy Ivey, my son Judah, my family, my bandmates who are also my family, and my friends near and far. Also, special thanks to all who played and sang on this record, including the one and only Willie Nelson, The McCrary Sisters, Dillion Napier, Jamie Davis, Luke Schneider, Kevin Black, Micah Hulscher, Joshua Hedley, Cory Younts, Lester Snell, Ashley Wilcoxson, Erin Rae, my engineer/producers Matt Ross-Spang and Alex Munoz, and of course the entire team at Third Man Record," said Margo about the album on her website.
Friday, July 27
Simpson's music combines soul of 70s Motown, the stomping r&b flash of the Dap-Kings, the reckless rave-ups of the Stones and the Clash, even the countrypolitan flare of legendary Nashville producer Owen Bradley.
Simpson's most recent album "A Sailor’s Guide to Earth," takes listeners across the world with different styles of music.
“I wanted it to be an exploration of all the different types of music that I love—a musical journey. I listen to a lot of Marvin Gaye, a lot of Bill Withers. I like the way George Harrison sings and tried to incorporate that. Some people will say I’m trying to run from country, but I’m never going to make anything other than a country record. As soon as I open my mouth, it’s going to be a country song," said Simpson on his website.
Friday, July 27
This Is The Kit has been in existence since the 00s, when Kate Stables moved to Bristol and started playing and collaborating with local musicians. It was here where her debut album Krulle Bol took shape, recorded and produced by PJ Harvey's long-standing musical collaborator John Parish. Her second album, 2010's Wriggle Out The Restless was made in France alongside members of Francois and the Atlas Mountains before final touches from TITK's extended musical family were added in Bristol, Belgium and several points in between.
The group's newest album "Moonshine Freeze Remixes" is out now.
Friday, July 27
Ben Harper and Charlie Musselwhite
The duo recently released their newest album titled "No Mercy in This Land," which consists of the song "The Bottle Wins Again."
Charlie Musselwhite and Ben Harper were introduced to one another by John Lee Hooker. The legendary musician thought the two men should play together, so he brought them into the studio to record a song called simply “Burnin' Hell.” The two remained friends and their paths periodically crossed out there on the road. But it wasn’t until 2013 that the two met up in a studio to record what would be their Grammy-winning album Get Up,
Friday, July 27
Both Tuck and Patti were fortunate enough to be part of musical families where records of all types were spinning on the turntable. Tuck’s father had been a leader of a jazz band in college, and his older sister inspired him with her studies of classical piano. “Little did I know that I was getting tremendous ear training that would serve me for a lifetime.” Tuck also took piano lessons, as well as latching on to her love of pop music.
Patti seemed to be born singing. "As a little girl," she recalls, "instead of talking, I'd sing a running, stream-of-consciousness commentary on life. Many people in my family sang; I started singing in church, was leading youth choirs at age 10, and directing the adult choirs before I was 16.” Patti also studied classical violin for 11 years, and in school was involved with school choirs, musicals, and various bands. She performed with many rock and jazz groups during the historic San Francisco sixties musical scene, and saw countless key performances by rock, blues, gospel and jazz greats of the day.
Tuck and Patti now have their own recording studio, as well as their own record label, T&P Records, which licenses their CDs to major labels for distribution around the world.
Saturday, July 28
One half of the stoner-hippie comedic duo Cheech and Chong, Richard “Cheech” Marin has become perhaps one of the most well-known and respected Chicano achievers in the world of entertainment. At the side of his partner Tommy Chong, he enjoyed immense off-color comedic success in the 1970’s before moving into a diverse range of roles, having appeared in more than 20 films, including Spy Kids, Tin Cup, and Once Upon A Time In Mexico.
Grammy Award-winning comedian Tommy Chong is legendary for his invaluable contribution to American counter-culture as part of the iconic comedy duo Cheech & Chong. During their reign, the twosome recorded six gold comedy albums, including the 1973 Grammy winner “Los Cochinos,” and starred in eight films, most of which Chong co-wrote and directed. The first, Up In Smoke, was the highest grossing comedy of 1978, topping $100 million at the box office.
Saturday, July 28
Norgren will visit the Newport Folk Festival as part of his 2018 solo tour.
His hits include “I Waited For You,” “Like There Was a Door,” “My Hobo is Rambling,” and more.
Saturday, July 28
Harding could best be described as a student of the gritty, sweat-dripping, hip-swinging blues that wafted through the air of the American sixties. The son ofa , mother , who sang gospel, and a retired veteran, he traveled all over the country as a child, singing alongside his parents, learning that music was in fact the great communicator, and that the key was not just in how pretty the notes were, but how if you were honest in what you were singing, you could stir a person on the inside.
Harding's newest album, "It's Not Over," is available now.
Saturday, July 28
Barnett puts a lot of effort into sounding effortless. Her songs are wild and wooly and wordy, her lyrics plainspoken and delivered like she’s making them up on the spot.
In 2012 Courtney started Milk! Records and released her debut EP I've Got A Friend Called Emily Ferris.
Her second EP How To Carve A Carrot Into A Rose (2013) received international acclaim, taking her and the band, Dave Mudie (drums), Bones Sloane (bass) and Dan Luscombe (guitar) all around the world. In 2014 her EP’s were re-released as The Double EP: A Sea Of Split Peas.
Barnett's newest album, "Tell Me How You Really Feel" is available now.
Saturday, July 28
Bedouine, a riff on bedouin, the nomad, the wanderer. Anyone can assume such a name, but Azniv Korkejian has an experience of what it means
“Moving around so much caused me at some point to feel displaced, to not really belong anywhere and I thought that was a good title," she said.
Her development was shaped by political landscapes and family opportunities, her adult life patterned by paths of her own. Born in Aleppo, Syria to Armenian parents, Korkejian spent her childhood in Saudi Arabia, moving to America when her family won a Green Card lottery.
They settled in Boston, then Houston, but she split for L.A. as soon as she could. A casual offer to stay on a horse farm took her to the rolling hills of Lexington, Kentucky, followed by a year in Austin, and a trip east to Savannah for a degree in sound design. Returning to L.A., she discovered a close-knit community of musicians in Echo Park that started to feel like home.
Saturday, July 28
In 1995, Lewis formed the indie rock band Rilo Kiley along with her friends Pierre De Reeder, Blake Sennett and Dave Rock (later replaced by Jason Boesel). Beginning with a country sound, Rilo Kiley gravitated toward a downbeat indie rock sound, and with their 2004 album More Adventurous found widespread success.
In 2002, Lewis was asked to contribute some female vocals for The Postal Service, whose album Give Up was an international success. Lewis performed in the video for the hit “We Will Become Silhouettes”, and toured with the band in 2003. Lewis also contributed vocals to several tracks on the 2004 Cursive album The Ugly Organ
Lewis was given an “Esky” for Best Temperature Raiser in Esquire’s 2006 Esky Music Awards in the April issue.
Saturday, July 28
Tank and The Bangas were formed in 2011 at an open mic set in New Orleans, centered at a shotgun house, Jerk Chicken Sam’iches and a drum set.
Their performances range from being “One of the most energetic shows you’ll ever see” to “A gospel tent in Mississippi”.
Group members include Tank/ Lead vocalist/Norman Spence on Bass/keyboard, Joshua Johnson/Drums, Merell Burkett/keys/ Nita Bailey/Percussion; and various other Bangas.
Sunday, July 29
Bermuda Triangle is a trio made of Brittany Howard, Becca Mancari, and Jesse Lafser.
Bermuda Triangle came together unintentionally, just three friends who started hanging out together, then playing for each other and found they were having so much fun playing in their backyard that one night they decided to play a show, making their live debut in the summer of 2017 at the Basement East.
Bermuda Triangle's hit songs include "Rosey,""Suzanne," and "Till the End of Days."
Sunday, July 29
With his debut album Blak And Blu he has just become the first artist ever recognized by the Recording Academy with Grammy Award nominations in both the rock and R&B categories for the same album in the same year, winning the latter: Best Traditional R&B Performance” - “Please Come Home” (from the album Blak And Blu).
Sunday, July 29
The Lone Bellow just released their newest album, "Walk Into The Storm," which contains their hit song "May You Be Well."
"If there’s a secret to the warm, wide-open sound of The Lone Bellow, it lies in absolute sincerity and commitment: As playful as their live shows can be, Zach Williams, Kanene Donehey Pipkin and Brian Elmquist perform with openhearted, vein-bursting conviction," writes NPR Music about the group.
Sunday, July 29
As The War and Treaty, Michael and Tanya serve up healing and pain robbing with freewheeling joy on a monumental new full-length album, Healing Tide. An original tour-de-force produced by Buddy Miller, the collection swaggers with a confidence only gained by artists who are wholly, proudly, themselves.
The War and Treaty deliver live shows and records that make the hairs on the back of necks stand up. Their music and stories bring tears and goosebumps, but ultimately, more is at work. In the midst of Michael and Tanya’s open, beaming faces and united voices, facades met away. Walls are torn down.
Sunday, July 29
Parr has been traveling around singing his songs ever since leaving Austin Minnesota in the 1980's in search of Spider John Koerner, whom he found about 100 miles north at the Viking Bar one Sunday night.
The experience changed his life, made him more or less unemployable, and brings us to now: 13 recordings, 250 shows a year or more, 200,000 miles on a well broke in Kia, and a nasty fear of heights. Resonator fueled folk songs from Duluth Minnesota.
