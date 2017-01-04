Welcome! Login | Register
 

Top RI Legislative Priorities for Leaders, Lobbyists in 2017—Top RI Legislative Priorities for Leaders, Lobbyists in…

Activist Calls Prov. Restaurant Racist for Selling Malt Liquor in Paper Bag—Activist Calls Prov. Restaurant Racist for Selling Malt…

Martin Returns, URI Rolls St. Joseph’s 88-58—Martin Returns, URI Rolls St. Joseph's 88-58

DeSimone to be Appointed Woonsocket City Solicitor—DeSimone to be Appointed Woonsocket City Solicitor

Newport Manners & Etiquette: Four Top Tips for 2017—Newport Manners & Etiquette: Four Top Tips for…

Photos from the First Day at the General Assembly 2017—Photos from the First Day at the General…

Chef Walter’s Flavors + Knowledge: Brussels Sprout Soup—Chef Walter's Flavors + Knowledge: Brussels Sprout Soup

PC Looks to Snap 3 Game Skid at Home Against Georgetown—PC Looks to Snap 3 Game Skid at…

Providence is Not Very Good at Keeping New Year’s Resolutions—Providence is Not Too Good at Keeping New…

RI Food Fights Kicks Off Lord of the Wings Competition—RI Food Fights Kicks Off Lord of the…

 
 

Guest MINDSETTER™ Lambrese: Opioid addicts deserve dignity, not death

Wednesday, January 04, 2017

Guest MINDSETTER™ Kelly Lambrese, RN, BSN

 

Patients suffering from opioid addiction do not start out as drug seekers. Often they were prescribed a painkiller for a physical injury which, over time, lost its efficacy. They turn to street drugs which are cheaper and easier to get in order to relieve their pain. 

Fear of withdrawal symptoms (anxiety, insomnia, vomiting, extreme diarrhea, etc.) is what drives them to continue their drug-seeking habit. We treated a construction worker patient with limited on-the-job bathroom access, for example. Symptoms can make it impossible to work and can last for months which often leads to relapse.

According to the RI Department of Health, in 2015, nearly 300 Rhode Islanders lost their lives to overdose, and that number is increasing – especially those involving fentanyl, a highly potent opioid often laced in heroin – and deadlier than heroin. Suboxone treatment is essential to help patients get their lives back and to decrease unnecessary deaths. 

Dead addicts don’t recover. That’s the harsh reality. No one should feel ashamed to get help, and opioid dependence should not be stigmatized.  We need to guide patients to make well-informed decisions about where they choose to get their care. 

My outpatient-based physician practice focuses on the utmost privacy, most flexible hours, best access to care, and the dignity patients deserve.  It’s difficult enough to take that first step to recovery; let’s resolve in the New Year to do what we can to break the cycle of addiction before more lives are lost in 2017.

Kelly Lambrese, RN, BSN, is the Founder and President of Recovery Resource in East Providence. 

 

Related Slideshow: Rhode Island Doctors Getting the Most Drug Company Money

Prev Next

#25

Doctor: Christopher Born

Specialty: Orthopaedic Trauma

Location: Providence, RI

Amount Paid: $83,353

Payments Exceeding $5,000 From: Stryker Corporation

Prev Next

#24

Doctor: Robert Marchand

Specialty: Orthopaedic Surgery

Location: Wakefield, RI

Amount Paid: $83,400

Payments Exceeding $4,000 From: Stryker Corporation and MAKO Surgical Corp

Prev Next

#23

Doctor: Jon Ruel

Specialty: Prosthodontics 

Location: Portsmouth, RI

Amount Paid: $85,412

Payments Exceeding $5,000 From: BIomet 3i LLC

Prev Next

#22

Doctor: Edward Akelman

Specialty: Orthopaedic & Hand Surgery

Location: Providence, RI

Amount Paid: $86,978

Payments Exceeding $5,000 From: Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Prev Next

#21

Doctor: Samir Shah

Specialty: Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology

Location: Providence, RI

Amount Paid: $88,840

Payments Exceeding $4,000 From: Takeda Pharmaceuticals America Inc and AbbVie Inc

Prev Next

#20

Doctor: Robert Bierwirth

Specialty: Internal Medicine & Gastroenterology

Location: Cranston, RI

Amount Paid: $92,107

Payments Exceeding $4,000 From: Janssen Products, LP

Prev Next

#19

Doctor: Stephen Chabot

Specialty: Neurology & Psychiatry

Location: Pawtucket, RI

Amount Paid: $94,892

Payments Exceeding $4,000 From: Takeda Pharmaceuticals U.S.A. Inc.

Prev Next

#18

Doctor: Damian Dupuy

Specialty: Diagnostic Radiology

Location: East Providence,RI

Amount Paid: $96,840

Payments Exceeding $5,000 From: BSD Medical Corporation

Prev Next

#17

Doctor: Joseph Renzulli

Specialty: Urology

Location: Providence, RI

Amount Paid: $101,000

Payments Exceeding $4,000 From: Algeta US LLC and Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Inc

Prev Next

#16

Doctor: Albert Marano

Specialty: Psychiatry & Neurology

Location: Johnston, RI

Amount Paid: $105,000

Payments Exceeding $2,000 From: Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc and Biogen Idec Inc.

Prev Next

#15

Doctor: David Caldarella

Specialty: Primary Podiatric Medicine

Location: Pawtucket, RI

Amount Paid: $106,000

Payments Exceeding $5,000 From: Biomet Orthopedics LLC and Trilliant Surgical Ltd

Prev Next

#14

Doctor: J Easton

Specialty: Psychiatry & Neurology

Location: Providence, RI

Amount Paid: $117,000

Payments Exceeding $5,000 From: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals Inc, Novartis Pharma AG, and Sanofi-Aventis U.S. LLC

Prev Next

#13

Doctor: Paul Akerman

Specialty: Gastroenterology

Location: Providence, RI

Amount Paid: $121,000

Payments Exceeding $5,000 From: CONMED Corporation, Spirus Medical LLC, Olympus Corporation of the Americas, Covidien LP

Prev Next

#12

Doctor: Thomas Sepe

Specialty: Gastroenterology

Location: Providence, RI

Amount Paid: $131,000

Payments Exceeding $5,000 From: CONMED Corporation

Prev Next

#11

Doctor: Anthony Mega

Specialty: Internal Medicine, Hematology & Oncology

Location: Providence, RI

Amount Paid: $133,000

Payments Exceeding $4,000 From: Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Inc

Prev Next

#10

Doctor: Russell Settipane

Specialty: Allergy & Immunology

Location:Providence, RI

Amount Paid: $133,000

Payments Exceeding $5,000 From: Mylan Specialty L.P

Prev Next

#9

Doctor: Jerrold Rosenberg

Specialty: Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation

Location: Providence, RI

Amount Paid: $152,000

Payments Exceeding $4,000 From: INSYS Therapeutics Inc 

Prev Next

#8

Doctor: Ellen Frankel

Specialty: Procedural Dermatology

Location: Cranston, RI

Amount Paid: $162,000

Payments Exceeding $3,000 From: AbbVie Inc and Merz North America Inc

Prev Next

#7

Doctor: Joseph Lowney

Specialty: Medicine, Gastroenterology

Location: Warwick, RI

Amount Paid: $172,000

Payments Exceeding $3,000 From: AbbVie Inc and Cubist Pharmaceuticals Inc

Prev Next

#6

Doctor: Arnold-Peter Weiss

Specialty: Orthopaedic & Hand Surgery

Location: Providence, RI

Amount Paid: $173,000

Payments Exceeding $5,000 From: Medartis Inc and DePuy Synthes Products LLC

Prev Next

#5

Doctor: Christopher Digiovanni

Specialty: Foot and Ankle Surgery

Location: Providence, RI

Amount Paid: $212,000

Payments Exceeding $5,000 From: Extremity Medical and BioMimetic Therapeutics LLC

Prev Next

#4

Doctor: Andrew Green

Specialty: Sports Medicine

Location: Providence, RI

Amount Paid: $224,000

Payments Exceeding $5,000 From: Tornier Inc and Encore Medical LP 

Prev Next

#3

Doctor: Syed Rizvi

Specialty: Psychiatry & Neurology

Location: Providence, RI

Amount Paid: $242,000

Payments Exceeding $5,000 From: Biogen Idec Inc and Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc

Prev Next

#2

Doctor: Michael Bradley

Specialty: Orthopaedic Surgery

Location: Wakefield, RI

Amount Paid: $261,000

Payments Exceeding $5,000 From: Arthrex Inc, Encore Medical LP, Arthrex Inc, 

Prev Next

#1

Doctor: Warren Ong

Specialty: Psychiatry & Neurology

Location: Johnston, RI

Amount Paid: $304,000

Payments Exceeding $4,000 From: Takeda Pharmaceuticals U.S.A. Inc

 
 

Related Articles

 

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

 

X

Stay Connected — Free
Daily Email

Sign Up for the Daily Eblast

I want to follow on Twitter

I want to Like on Facebook

 
:!