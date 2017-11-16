VIDEO: Twin River Tiverton Casino Investment Jumps From $75M to $135M+
Thursday, November 16, 2017
The new price tag, according to Twin River officials, is between $130 million and $140 million. The original price tag was $75 million.
"It's a lot of capital, but it's an important project to the company and a lot of stakeholders," said Twin River Chairman John Taylor, at a walk-through of the Tiverton Casino and hotel construction site with the press on Wednesday. "We were candid about what was driving the costs - materials, labor."
Taylor and Twin River officials provided an hour-long tour and update on Monday, which included questions from the press about expected revenues -- and traffic concerns.
"Newport Grand contributed [approximately] $26 million annually to state revenues -- [Tiverton] should get to $50 - $55 million," said Taylor.
Taylor, who was asked again about traffic concerns, said that consultants looked at the traffic study a second time, after the completion of the Market Basket less than a half mile away, in the commercial area close to Route 24.
"You can't have a convenience casino that's not convenient to get to," said Taylor.
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
Related Articles
- UB40 Brings it to Twin River!!
- Huey Lewis & The News Rocks Twin River!
- GOP Leader Picks Labor Day Fight with Twin River Over Elimination of Sunday Overtime
- All of the Statewide Referendums Approved - Twin River By the Slimest Margin
- NEW: Twin River Secures Approval in Tiverton After Mail Ballot Count
- Good News and Bad News for Twin River Out of Massachusetts
- #DSTRONG, Twin River & Pawn Shops: This Week at the State House
- How Do Twin River Casino and Plainridge Park Casino Match Up?
- REPORT: FitchRatings Warns of Impact on Twin River
- Twin River Unveils $75 Million Tiverton Proposal
- MA Gaming Commission Chair Says Twin River Has Not Won Yet
- Twin River Spending Millions with Out-of-State Firms to Build Hotel
- Teamsters Go On Strike at Twin River - Other Unions Promise to Respect Picket Lines
- Teamsters and Twin River in Showdown — Strike Looming
- Twin River & RI Laborers Complete Negotiations for 3 Bargaining Units
- Twin River’s Wing Announces Return of the Whiskey Festival on LIVE’s The Taste
- LIVE: Twin River Spokesperson Doyle Gives Update on Tiverton Casino
- Raimondo Solicits Twin River, IGT for NGA Mtg & Pushed for Millions in Budget for Companies
- Moore: Twin River’s Labor Strife Highlights Obamacare’s Weakness
- Will Unions Cross Union Picket Lines If Twin River Has Strike?
- Twin River Workers to Strike on Friday, RI Revenues Could Be Impacted, & Raimondo Monitoring
- Twin River Strike Averted - Union Must Ratify Agreement
- ACLU Claims RI State Police Retaliated Against Twin River Employee Who Refused to Be an Informant