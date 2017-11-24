Welcome! Login | Register

TF Green’s Passenger Count Increases 21% Year Over Year

Friday, November 24, 2017

GoLocalProv Business Team

 

Norwegian has helped to spark the T.F. Green growth

The positive news out of T.F. Green continues to build.

 This week the airport announced that, “Overall, the month of November is showing a 21.9% increase in seats over 2016. 

This weekend shows the following increases compared to the same days of the week during the 2016 Thanksgiving weekend of dramatic increases.

Friday: +32%

Saturday +17.4%

Sunday: +22.5%

Monday: +25%

Now direct flights to Europe

Jobs, Jobs, Jobs

The growth at the airport is having a motive impact on job growth. In the past couple of months, there have been two major jobs fairs — both seeking to hire hundreds of new employees.

In Septembers, T.F. Green Airport hosted a job fair at the Radisson Hotel in Warwick. The airport has been in hyper-growth. It has more than doubled its direct flights in less than a year from 17 to 35 and is now an international airport.

The companies featured in the job fair include AirServ Corp, American Airlines, Delta Global Services, Frontier Airlines, HMS Host, Northstar Aviation, Ocean State Aviation, Paradies Lagardere and Standard Parking Plus.

Also in September, Dallas-based Pinnacle Logistics held a job fair to hire as many as 300 ramp and warehouse agents at the new airport cargo terminal at T.F. Green Airport.

Pinnacle Logistics provides scheduled surface transportation, supply chain management, and related logistics services within the United States. The job growth stands in contrast to Rhode Island's overall job performance. Rhode Island has seen job loses for the past three months - August, September, and October.

Sparking the Growth

Critical to the growth has been the plethora of new carriers that offer lower fares and direct flights to key business cities and now, an array of direct flights to Europe.

Providence now competes directly with Logan for European and Caribbean direct flights.

New carriers include Frontier, Norwegian, One Jet, and Allegiant.

 

Related Slideshow: New Direct Flights from T.F. Green Globally - Updated November, 2017

Norwegian Air

Norwegian Air

Providence to Edinburgh 

Norwegian Air

Norwegian Air

Providence to Belfast 

Norwegian Air

Norwegian Air

Providence to Bergen

Prev Next

Norwegian Air​

Providence to Dublin 

Prev Next

Norwegian Air​

Providence to Cork 

Prev Next

Norwegian Air​

Providence to Shannon

Frontier

Frontier

Providence to Denver 

Frontier

Frontier

Providence to Orlando 

Frontier

Frontier 

Providence to Charlotte, North Carolina

Frontier

Frontier 

Providence to Fort Myers, Florida 

Frontier

Frontier 

Providence to Miami, Florida 

Frontier

Frontier 

Providence to New Orleans, Louisiana 

Frontier

Frontier 

Providence to Tampa, Florida

Frontier

Frontier 

Providence to Raleigh, North Carolina 

OneJet

OneJet 

Providence to Pittsburgh 

Prev Next

Norwegian Air​​

Providence to Guadeloupe 

Prev Next

Norwegian Air​​

Providence to Martinique 

ALLEGIANT

ALLEGIANT

Providence to Punta Gorda Airport 

ALLEGIANT

ALLEGIANT

Providence to St. Pete-Clearwater

ALLEGIANT

ALLEGIANT

Providence to Cincinnati

Norwegian

Norwegian 

Providence to Edinburgh 

Norwegian

Norwegian 

Providence to Dublin (Starting May 30, 2018)

 
 

