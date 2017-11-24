TF Green’s Passenger Count Increases 21% Year Over Year
Friday, November 24, 2017
This week the airport announced that, “Overall, the month of November is showing a 21.9% increase in seats over 2016.
This weekend shows the following increases compared to the same days of the week during the 2016 Thanksgiving weekend of dramatic increases.
Friday: +32%
Saturday +17.4%
Sunday: +22.5%
Monday: +25%
Jobs, Jobs, Jobs
The growth at the airport is having a motive impact on job growth. In the past couple of months, there have been two major jobs fairs — both seeking to hire hundreds of new employees.
In Septembers, T.F. Green Airport hosted a job fair at the Radisson Hotel in Warwick. The airport has been in hyper-growth. It has more than doubled its direct flights in less than a year from 17 to 35 and is now an international airport.
The companies featured in the job fair include AirServ Corp, American Airlines, Delta Global Services, Frontier Airlines, HMS Host, Northstar Aviation, Ocean State Aviation, Paradies Lagardere and Standard Parking Plus.
Also in September, Dallas-based Pinnacle Logistics held a job fair to hire as many as 300 ramp and warehouse agents at the new airport cargo terminal at T.F. Green Airport.
Pinnacle Logistics provides scheduled surface transportation, supply chain management, and related logistics services within the United States. The job growth stands in contrast to Rhode Island's overall job performance. Rhode Island has seen job loses for the past three months - August, September, and October.
Critical to the growth has been the plethora of new carriers that offer lower fares and direct flights to key business cities and now, an array of direct flights to Europe.
Providence now competes directly with Logan for European and Caribbean direct flights.
New carriers include Frontier, Norwegian, One Jet, and Allegiant.
