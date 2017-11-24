TF Green’s Passenger Count Increases 21% Year Over Year

The positive news out of T.F. Green continues to build.

This week the airport announced that, “Overall, the month of November is showing a 21.9% increase in seats over 2016.

This weekend shows the following increases compared to the same days of the week during the 2016 Thanksgiving weekend of dramatic increases.

Friday: +32%

Saturday +17.4%

Sunday: +22.5%

Monday: +25%

Jobs, Jobs, Jobs

The growth at the airport is having a motive impact on job growth. In the past couple of months, there have been two major jobs fairs — both seeking to hire hundreds of new employees.

In Septembers, T.F. Green Airport hosted a job fair at the Radisson Hotel in Warwick. The airport has been in hyper-growth. It has more than doubled its direct flights in less than a year from 17 to 35 and is now an international airport.

The companies featured in the job fair include AirServ Corp, American Airlines, Delta Global Services, Frontier Airlines, HMS Host, Northstar Aviation, Ocean State Aviation, Paradies Lagardere and Standard Parking Plus.

Also in September, Dallas-based Pinnacle Logistics held a job fair to hire as many as 300 ramp and warehouse agents at the new airport cargo terminal at T.F. Green Airport.

Pinnacle Logistics provides scheduled surface transportation, supply chain management, and related logistics services within the United States. The job growth stands in contrast to Rhode Island's overall job performance. Rhode Island has seen job loses for the past three months - August, September, and October.

Critical to the growth has been the plethora of new carriers that offer lower fares and direct flights to key business cities and now, an array of direct flights to Europe.

Providence now competes directly with Logan for European and Caribbean direct flights.

New carriers include Frontier, Norwegian, One Jet, and Allegiant.

Related Slideshow: New Direct Flights from T.F. Green Globally - Updated November, 2017

Prev Next Norwegian Air Providence to Edinburgh Prev Next Norwegian Air Providence to Belfast Prev Next Norwegian Air Providence to Bergen Prev Next Norwegian Air​ Providence to Dublin Prev Next Norwegian Air​ Providence to Cork Prev Next Norwegian Air​ Providence to Shannon Prev Next Frontier Providence to Denver Prev Next Frontier Providence to Orlando Prev Next Frontier Providence to Charlotte, North Carolina Prev Next Frontier Providence to Fort Myers, Florida Prev Next Frontier Providence to Miami, Florida Prev Next Frontier Providence to New Orleans, Louisiana Prev Next Frontier Providence to Tampa, Florida Prev Next Frontier Providence to Raleigh, North Carolina Prev Next OneJet Providence to Pittsburgh Prev Next Norwegian Air​​ Providence to Guadeloupe Prev Next Norwegian Air​​ Providence to Martinique Prev Next ALLEGIANT Providence to Punta Gorda Airport Prev Next ALLEGIANT Providence to St. Pete-Clearwater Prev Next ALLEGIANT Providence to Cincinnati Prev Next Norwegian Providence to Edinburgh Prev Next Norwegian Providence to Dublin (Starting May 30, 2018) Prev





















































































Next

