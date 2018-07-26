NLRB Finds RI PBS Violated Federal Law in Labor Dispute with IBEW Union
Thursday, July 26, 2018
The decision handed down this week finds that the public television station must immediately remediate 13 different elements of the violations.
Judge Goldman was appointed to the NLRB in September of 2005 by President George W. Bush. He previously worked as an attorney in the NLRB Appellate Court Branch and as an Assistant and Associate General Counsel for the United Steelworkers of America.
GoLocal was unable to reach RI PBS officials on Wednesday night for comment.
About the Case
The case began in August 2017, when the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 1228 filed an unfair labor practice charge against the public television station.
RI PBS is ordered to cease and desist from coercively interrogating employees about their union sympathies of other employees, including whether they want the IBEW to continue as their collective-bargaining representative.
The NLRB has also ordered RI PBS to take a number of other actions. According to the decision, RI PBS has 21 days to agree to the order or appeal.
RIPBS $94.4 Million Windfall
In April 2017, RIPBS announced that the public television station had hit pay dirt in the federal frequency auction.
David Piccerelli told GoLocal that the windfall was as a result of the leadership and perseverance of the late Susie Farmer.
"In a move to secure the future of public television in Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts, WSBE Rhode Island PBS President David Piccerelli today announced the station's successful participation in the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) Broadcast Incentive Auction. WSBE Rhode Island PBS will receive $94.4 million to move its signal from its current location to a location lower in the television spectrum."
