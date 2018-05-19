Darrell West Explains the “Future of Work” in New Video

In a new video, Brookings Center for Technology director Darrell West explained that “depending on the actions of the government, technological innovation can either create a utopia or dystopia in the United States.”

West is the author of "The Future of Work: Robots, AI, and Automation" that is now available.

The video was released by the Brookings Creative Lab.

About the Book

This book presents a number of proposals to help people deal with the transition from an industrial to a digital economy.

“We must broaden the concept of employment to include volunteering and parenting and pay greater attention to the opportunities for leisure time. New forms of identity will be possible when the "job" no longer defines people's sense of personal meaning, and they engage in a broader range of activities. Workers will need help throughout their lifetimes to acquire new skills and develop new job capabilities. Political reforms will be necessary to reduce polarization and restore civility so there can be open and healthy debate about where responsibility lies for economic well-being,” says West in the book.

