Brown’s Facilities Management Receives Industry Effective & Innovative Practices Award

Brown University has been selected for the 2018 APPA Effective & Innovative Practices Award for its submission “Preventive Maintenance Strategic Journey.”

“Implementation of an effective preventive maintenance strategy has enabled Facilities Management to efficiently deliver maintenance services and extend campus asset life and systems reliability. Extensive use of fixed schedule planned maintenance, predictive maintenance, and condition monitoring has enabled Brown to reduce its deferred maintenance backlog,” said Paul Armas, Brown’s Assistant Vice President Facilities Operations.

Award recipients were recognized August 3 during the 2018 APPA Annual Conference in Washington, D.C.

APPA Awards

Submissions are assessed on criteria measuring institutional benefit; innovativeness, creativity and originality; portability and sustainability; management commitment and employee involvement; and documentation, analysis, customer input, and benchmarking.

Projects displaying a high level of innovation and adaptability for implementation at other schools have the best chance of being favorably ranked.

“The Effective & Innovative Practices Award recognizes new programs or significant restructuring to existing programs that will enhance service delivery, lower costs, increase productivity, improve customer service, generate revenue, or otherwise benefit the educational institution. The 2018 selections demonstrate the breadth of projects that can be considered, ranging from smart restroom technologies for fast customer service response to a program to focus the facilities department on preventative maintenance and as a result decrease the deferred maintenance deficit,” said Dan Bollman, APPA’s vice president for Professional Affairs.

Other 2018 recipients of the Effective and Innovative Practices Award are: Georgia Institute of Technology, Santa Clara University, The Ohio State University, and the University of Iowa.

Each of the five schools are eligible to receive a cash award sponsored by SIEMENS.

