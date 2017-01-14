slides: What to Watch For: Texans vs. Patriots - AFC Divisional Playoffs

The playoffs are here.

The top-seeded New England Patriots host the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium on Saturday night in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs.

The Patriots beat the Texans 27-0 in week three behind third-string quarterback Jacoby Brissett, but since then Houston has climbed back to win their division and is riding a four-game winning streak into Saturday night's showdown.

"You've got to prepare like you're playing a new team, which we pretty much are. When a team is going through September, it's usually a team trying to find its identity. Around the league, everyone is trying to find where they're at. Completely different teams - this will be the best team we've played all year," said wide receiver Julian Edelman.

The Texans defeated the Oakland Raiders 27-14 last week in the wild card round and come into this game looking for their first ever win at Gillette Stadium.

"They don't beat themselves, don't get penalized, don't turn the ball over. Just a really sound football team. This will be a big challenge for us this week to be able to compete with them. That's a big win that they had in the wild card game. I'm sure they're coming in here with a lot of confidence, as they should," said Patriots head coach Bill Belichick in his press conference earlier this week.

A Patriots win would send them to their sixth straight AFC Championship game.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m.

SEE WHAT TO WATCH FOR IN THE SLIDESHOW BELOW

