NEW: President Dooley Kills Hiring of Pitino at URI
Monday, April 02, 2018
According to multiple sources, the deal would have paid the embattled Hall of Fame Coach Pitino $2 million a year. Pitino's salary at Rhode Island would have been less than Hurley's new contract at the University of Connecticut and less than a third of Pitino’s total package he had received at Louisville before his ouster.
But, when Bjorn took the offer to URI President David Dooley the hiring was shot down. According to multiple sources, Dooley balked due to Pitino’s ties to an FBI probe of the NCAA and other controversies.
GoLocal first reported Hurley would be hired at UConn.
"Every night I go to bed, I'm bitter at the U.S. attorney's office and at the 'board of traitors' at Louisville," Pitino said in a recent interview. "I'm not bitter at the school, but at the board of traitors."
URI spokeswoman Linda Acciardo refused to respond to request for comment.
Latest for Pitino
According to a 2017 Louisville Courier-Journal article, “Pitino's compensation, paired with $2.25 million in pay from Adidas, adds up to $7.76 million over the past year. The details of his contract released in 2015, when U of L announced a 10-year extension with the Hall of Fame coach, show Pitino will average $5.093 million in base salary through the 2025-26 season.”
The good news for the Cardinals, however, is they are still the richest men's college basketball program in the country. Based on the most recent data, the Cardinals have the highest revenue of any program in the country, and it is not even that close.
3-year avg. men's basketball revenue: $45,143,036
1-year change: -3.7%
5-year change: 3.6%
Total athlete department donations: $30,391,706
Athletics licensing/rights fees: $38,148,302
2016 expenses: $2,289,807
2016 profit: $41,670,685
Pitino has coached five teams to the final fours and won two National Championships.
