The Matchup History Between the Patriots and Falcons

The Patriots hold a record of 7-6 all-time against the Atlanta Falcons in the 13 previous games between the organizations.

But, the Super Bowl will be the first game between the two teams since 2013.

“This is a team we're really not very familiar with, so we've had to do a lot of digging to get caught up,” said Patriots head coach Bill Belichick in his press conference on Friday, January 27.

In his Wednesday, February 1 press conference in Houston, Belichick indicated that the game plan is ready to go.

"We got a lot of things done in Foxborough. We practiced three days and had a walkthrough for one day. We will be ready; we have plenty of time. We will just try to pace ourselves through it," Belichick said.

Patriots vs Falcons

The Falcons and Patriots first met in September of 1972 with the Patriots holding on for a 21-20 win in Foxboro. From that point, it was almost all Falcons.

Atlanta dominated the Patriots over the next 20 years, winning six of eight games including a stretch of four straight from 1989 and 1998. The 41-10 win over the Patriots in 1998 is the last Falcons' win in the series.

Since 2001, it has been Patriots who have dominated.

New England has won four straight games, three of which were inside Atlanta's Georgia Dome.

In the most recent meeting in 2013 in Atlanta, Tom Brady threw for 316 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Patriots to a 30-23 win.

When the teams meet in the Super Bowl, it will be the second ever Super Bowl appearance for the Falcons and the ninth Super Bowl appearance for the Patriots.

See the previous meetings in the chart below.

January 26, 1986 Super Bowl XX Bears 46, Patriots 10 The Patriots grabbed a 3-0 lead on a field goal from kicker Tony Franklin, but the game would be all Chicago from there. The Bears would score the next 44 straight points helped by rushing touchdowns from Jim McMahon and William Perry to take a 44-3 lead into the fourth quarter. The Bears would go on to win easily 46-10. January 26, 1997 Super Bowl XXXI Packers 35, Patriots 21 Trailing 27-14, New England's Curtis Martin rushed 16 yards to the endzone to bring the Patriots within one score, 27-21, in the third quarter. On the ensuing kickoff, Green Bay's Desmond Howard would return a kick off 99 yards to the endzone to seal the Packer 35-21 win over the Patriots. February 3, 2002 Super Bowl XXXVI Patriots 20, Rams 17 Nothing beats the first time, and the Patriots won their first Super Bowl by beating the Rams in New Orleans on a kick by Adam Vinatieri. The most memorable part of this game, other than the kick, was Tom Brady spiking the ball, catching it with one hand and giving it to the ref. Tom Brady was named Super Bowl MVP. February 1, 2004 Super Bowl XXXVIII Patriots 32, Panthers 29 In a high scoring affair, 37 points total in the 4th quarter, it was Adam Vinatieri who gave the Patriots a 32-29 win on a 41-yard field goal with 4 seconds left. The Patriots bounced back from missing the playoffs the season before to win their second Super Bowl in franchise history and the second in three years. Tom Brady was named Super Bowl MVP. February 6, 2005 Super Bowl XXXIX Patriots 24, Eagles 21 The New England Patriots were crowned dynasty after beating the Eagles, winning their third Super Bowl in 4 seasons. Rodney Harrison sealed the win with an interception of Donovan McNabb and Adam Vinatieri had another clutch field goal to extend the Patriots lead to 24-14 in the 4th quarter. Deion Branch was named Super Bowl MVP. February 3, 2008 Super Bowl XLII Giants 17, Patriots 14 Trailing 10-7 in the fourth quarter, Tom Brady found Randy Moss in the back of the endzone to give the Patriots a 14-10 lead with 2:42 left to play in the game. On the Giants next possession, Eli Manning escaped a sack on fourth down and found David Tyree, who caught the ball on top of his helmet for a first down. With 35 seconds left, Manning found Plaxico Burress in the endzone to give the Giants a 17-14 lead and the win. The Giants ended the Patriots undefeated season. February 5, 2012 Super Bowl XLVI Giants 21, Patriots 17 Tom Brady hit tight end Aaron Hernandez for a third quarter touchdown to put the Patriots up 17-9 with 11:20 left in the third quarter. Following two Giants field goals from Lawrence Tynes, the Patriots held a 17-15 lead heading into the fourth quarter. In the fourth, a dropped pass by Wes Welker gave the Giants the ball back and they would cash in. Manning would hand the ball to Ahmad Bradshaw with 57 seconds left who would run six yards into the endzone to get the 21-17 win. Their second Super Bowl win over the Patriots. February 1, 2015 Super Bowl XLIX Patriots 28, Seahawks 24 Rookie cornerback Malcolm Butler picked off Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson on the one-yard line to seal the Patriots fourth Super Bowl. Prior to that, the Patriots trailed by 10 points, 24-14, in the fourth quarter before Tom Brady led the Patriots offense to 14 straight points, hitting Julian Edelman for the game winner. Tom Brady was named Super Bowl MVP.

