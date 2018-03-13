Reports: Patriots’ Amendola to Dolphins, Says NFL Network’s Hellie

Amendola has taken pay cuts in each of the last three seasons to stay in New England.

It is unclear what the details of his contract are with Miami as NFL Free Agency has not officially started.

Amendola with Patriots

Amendola, 32, played for the Patriots for five seasons after signing with the team in 2013 to replace Wes Welker.

In his time in New England, Amendola helped the Patriots win two Super Bowls and get to a third Super Bowl, while proving to be a go-to guy for Tom Brady in the playoffs.

In 13 playoff games in New England, Amendola hauled in 57 catches for 709 yards and six touchdowns, including the game-winner the 2018 AFC Championship against Jacksonville.

His regular season numbers include 230 catches for 2,383 yards and 12 touchdowns in 9 games.

Amendola’s Career

Since coming into the league with the Saint Louis Rams in 2009, Amendola has recorded 426 catches for 4,109 yards and 19 touchdowns in 111 games played.

What it Means for Patriots

Amendola’s departure leaves the Patriots with Julian Edelman, Malcolm Mitchell, Brandin Cooks and Kenny Britt at the wide receiver position.

Both Edelman and Mitchell are returning from injuries that forced them to miss the entire 2017-18 season.

