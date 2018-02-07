PC Uses Late Rally to Edge Georgetown 73-69 Behind Diallo’s Double-Double

Kyron Cartwright Mode: Spin Cycle pic.twitter.com/4Q6lpxCuei — The Morning Hangover (@TheMorningHang) February 7, 2018

Alpha Diallo posted his third double-double in the last five games and his fifth of the season as the Providence College Friars edged the Georgetown Hoyas 73-69 on Tuesday night at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center.

Diallo finished the game with 11 points and 12 rebounds on 4 of 7 shooting from the field for PC.

“For today, I knew I had to go in there and rebound because Georgetown had those big guys in there that were basically killing us in the first half. I just tried to step it up, get in there and help our bigs get some rebounds,” said Diallo after the game.

“We play Alpha at five different positions, he is one of the best positionless guys in the country to me because he is a matchup nightmare offensively and defensively. I love his versatility and that is what is making us get better and better,” said Providence College head coach Ed Cooley in his post-game press conference.

With the win, Providence improves to 16-8 overall and 7-4 in the Big East. Georgetown falls to 13-10 overall and 3-9 in the Big East.

Friars Rally in Final Minutes

Providence trailed 67-62 following two free throws from Georgetown’s Jamorko Pickett with 2:24 to play in the game.

PC cut the Hoyas lead to three, 67-64, after one free throw each by Kyron Cartwright and Isaiah Jackson with 1:59 to play in the game, before the Hoyas extended their lead to 69-64 following two free throws from Jahvon Blair with 1:49 to play.

From there, Providence took over.

Sparked by an Isaiah Jackson corner three, PC would close the game on a 9-0 run to escape with a 73-69 victory.

Providence took the lead for good with five seconds left after two free throws from Cartwright went down.

Jalen Lindsey added two more free throws in the final second to give the Friars their winning margin.

“I was proud of our guys, we didn’t come out great, but we found a way in the second half to get timely stops, timely free throws, although we missed a lot, at the end of the day I was really proud of the group,” said Cooley.

PC went 24 of 33 from the free throw line for the game.

However, Providence’s defense held Georgetown to just 33% shooting from the field in the second half, after the Hoyas shot 51% from the field in the first half.

Next Up

PC returns to action on Saturday, February 10 when they host DePaul.

Game time is set for 4 p.m.

Kyron Cartwright was ranked as the sixth-best guard in the country and the second-best guard in the Big East by CBS Sports. He was also named to the preseason All-Big East second team at Big East media day. "Kyron is the fastest player in the Big East, he can distribute the ball, he was 4th in the league in assists last season, so he can make things happen," said Hassett. In 2016-17, Cartwright averaged 11.4 points and 3.5 rebounds per game in the regular season helping the Friars to a third-place finish in the conference. He finished the season ranked fourth in the country and first in the Big East with 6.7 assists per game. Coming into this season, Cartwright is tied with John Linehan with 450 career assists. He has a chance to climb as high as second all-time and pass Ernie DeGregorio who recorded 662 career assists. Vincent Council is number one with 725 career assists. Alpha Diallo will look to build off a freshman season in which he started 16 games for the Friars. He averaged 5.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and one steal in 21 minutes of action per game. At the end of the year, the team named him the Marvin Barnes Defensive Player of the Year. Diallo started his freshman season coming off the bench and playing inconsistent minutes through the first eight games. By PC's fifth Big East Conference game, he was in the starting lineup and would stay there. Diallo finished the season reaching double figures in five of the Friars final 12 games, including 18 points against both Villanova and St. John's. Jalen Lindsey has missed the entire preseason with a knee injury. Lindsey returned to practice on Wednesday and will be a game-time decision for Friday, according to Cooley. If Lindsey can't go, senior Isaiah Jackson will take his place in the starting lineup. Last season with PC, Lindsey averaged 10.4 points, four rebounds and one steal in 31 minutes of action per game. He also shot 46% from three. Rodney Bullock returns to the Friars this season after testing the NBA Draft waters last March, before pulling his name out. Prior to the start of this season, Bullock was named second-team all-Big East. "With Rodney Bullock, he has to be consistent. He has to come out and give it to you every night. With this team, there is no reason why he shouldn't average 17 points and get 8-10 rebounds per game. He has to be more aggressive on both ends of the floor," said Hassett. In 2016-17, Bullock led Providence in scoring and rebounding with an average of 15.7 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. He also led PC with five double-doubles on the year and scored at least 20 points in nine games, including a career-high 36 points against New Hampshire. In PC's NCAA Tournament game against USC, Bullock poured in 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Forward Emmitt Holt remains out with abdominal issues and is not even on campus, "The Holt injury is a major problem. He is the toughest player on the team, the best rebounder, and a post up guy that they don't have. He is also good outside guy that can stretch the defense. Plus, you lose the experience," said Hassett. Holt's absence means 6'9" sophomore Kalif Young will open the season at center. "He has a tremendous opportunity now with Holt gone to get more minutes then he would have gotten. The reliance on him now is bigger. With Emmitt out there he didn't have to play important minutes, now he has to play important minutes," said Hassett. In his freshman season with the Friars, Young averaged 3.2 points, 3.2 rebounds 0.5 blocked shots in 13 minutes of action per game.

