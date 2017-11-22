VIDEO: Cartwright’s Three in Final Second Lifts PC Over Belmont 66-65

Trailing 65-63 with under four seconds to go, Kyron Cartwright, hit a straightaway three with less than a second to play to give the Providence College Friars men's basketball team a 66-65 win over Belmont on Wednesday night at the Dunkin' Donuts Center.

"If we got a chance to take the ball and just push it up the court we are going to do that because the defense doesn't have an opportunity to set up. I got the ball, I pushed the ball up, saw Alpha [Diallo] ready on the wing, but at that point I was already at full speed. My first intentions was to get the ball all the way to the rim, but I saw a guy help in and when I split the defenders it kind of slowed me down. Coach always tells us to set your feet, take a regular shot and I thought that's what happened and I thought that's the reason why it went in," said Cartwright after the game.

Cartwright finished the game with 17 points to lead the Friars.

The win improves the Friars to 4-1 on the season, while Belmont drops to 4-2 overall. PC finishes the 2K Classic with a record of 3-0.

Friars Escape

Two free throws by Rodney Bullock pulled PC into a tie at 63 with less than 20 seconds to play in the game.

Belmont would go ahead by two on their next possession, getting a layup from Dylan Windler to go up 65-63.

The Friars inbounded the ball from under their own basket with just under four seconds left to go.

Cartwright waved off a timeout call by Coach Ed Cooley and raced up the court and launched a running three from the top of the key to win the game.

"Happy with the win, I'm a little disappointed in our defensive execution in the second half, it is something that we can build on, but anytime you get a win, you are happy you win," said Cooley after the game.

Bullock finished the game with 15 points and eight rebounds, while Jalen Lindsey added 12 points on 4 of 7 shooting from three.

PC’s Strong 1st Half Finish

After teams traded leads for most of the first half, Providence trailed Belmont 23-22 with 4:20 left to play in the half.

A layup by Bullock gave PC a 24-23 lead with 3:54 to go, before Belmont retook the lead, 25-24, on two free throws by Kevin McClain.

Providence then got a layup by Alpha Diallo to take a 26-25 lead with 3:22 to go. PC would extend their lead on a jumper by Bullock to go up 28-25.

Providence would have a chance to further extend their lead with time winding down, but a deep Diallo three with just seconds left missed. PC would take their 28-25 lead into the half.

Next up

The Friars return to action on Saturday, November 25 when they host Boston College.

Game time is set for 8 p.m.

Kyron Cartwright with a 3 at the buzzer! Providence beats Belmont by 1 at the Dunk. This is ONLY November. #pcbb — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 23, 2017

Mr. Underrated, Kyron Cartwright, beats buzzer with a 3 at the horn as Providence holds off a really good Belmont team. #pcbb — Zach Braziller (@NYPost_Brazille) November 23, 2017

