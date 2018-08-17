Patriots Cruise Past Eagles 37-20 in Preseason Game 2

Tom Brady played nearly the entire first half to lead the Patriots to a 37-20 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in a preseason Super Bowl rematch on Thursday night at Gillette Stadium.

“It was good, we were challenged by a good team, good defense, good front. We did some good things, but I’m sure there are a lot of things we didn’t do very well. This is all just part of the building process, it feels good to win, but there are certainly a lot of things we have to do better,” said Brady in his post-game press conference.

In the game, Brady completed 19 of 26 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski and linebacker Dont’a Hightower were among the notable Patriots who did not play.

Patriots Cruise

In the Patriots first offensive drive of the game, Brady drove the Patriots 62 yards in seven plays before finding Chris Hogan in the back of the end zone for a touchdown, giving the Patriots a 7-0 lead after a Stephen Gostkowski extra point.

On the Patriots second offensive drive, Gostkowski kicked a 37-yard field goal to put the Patriots up 10-0.

In the second quarter, the Patriots defense stepped up.

Rookie Ja’Whaun Bentley recovered a fumble and returned it 54 yards to put the Patriots up 17-0 after a Gostkowski extra point.

The Patriots defense forced the Eagles into two turnovers in the game, and held Philly to five of 17 on third down. They also recorded eight sacks in the game.

After the Eagles cut the Patriots lead to 17-7, the Patriots responded with an eight-play drive that resulted in a 49-yard field goal from Gostkowski to put New England up 20-7.

The Patriots would score again in Brady’s final drive of the game.

Brady drove the offense 69 yards on four plays before hitting running back James White on a 20-yard touchdown pass with 52 seconds left in the half to put the Patriots up 27-7 following a Gostkowski extra point.

Backup quarterback Brian Hoyer opened the third quarterly finding newcomer Cordarrelle Patterson on an 11-yard touchdown pass to put New England up 34-7 following a Gostkowski extra point.

The Patriots would cruise to the 37-20 win.

Injury Concern

Early in the first quarter, Patriots first-round draft pick Isaiah Wynn was carted off the field with a left ankle injury.

Wynn initially limped off the field and into the blue medical tent.

After a short stay in the tent, he was carted into the locker room.

Next up

The Patriots will play preseason game three on Friday, August 24 when they visit the Carolina Panthers.

Kick - off is set for 7:30 p.m.

1. Charlie and Romeo Factor —The last time the offensive and defensive coordinators left the same year after a Super Bowl — the 2004 Super Bowl — it took the Patriots three more years to get back to the Super Bowl. The big difference now is Tom Brady is 40 years old. 2. Gisele Caroline Bündchen — According to press reports, Tom Brady's wife Gisele Bündchen tried to convince her husband to retire from football during this past offseason. After watching Gronk's concussion in the AFC Championship and then Brandin Cook's head injury in the Super Bowl, the pressure on Brady will only increase. According to Sports Illustrated, Bündchen did it by trying to get Brady's college teammate and friend Jay Feely to help her during a vacation this past spring. Feely, a retired NFL kicker, told Sports Illustrated, "She was trying to get me to convince Tom to stop playing. She was dead serious." Feely says that he told Brady to "play as long as you can." This news comes after Bündchen said in a May interview with CBS that Brady had suffered unreported concussions. 3. Dante Scarnecchia — The Patriots offensive line coach will be 70 years old on February 14. He retired once and was lured back by Bill Belichick. The two-years he was away, the Patriots offensive line was a mess and Brady took a beating. If he goes, Brady's thought process on retiring may be impacted. 4. Emily Kelly — A New York Times opinion piece this past week titled, "I'm the Wife of a Former N.F.L. Player. Football Destroyed His Mind. He chose the sport, but he did not choose brain damage," is a big impact story. The piece was written by Emily Kelly. She wrote, "My husband, Rob Kelly, is a retired N.F.L. player. After five seasons as a safety beginning in the late 1990s, four with the New Orleans Saints and one with the New England Patriots, he sustained an injury to a nerve between his neck and shoulder during training camp that ended his career. By the time he retired in 2002 at 28, he had been playing tackle football for about two decades. Rob had no idea, however, that all those years of playing would have such serious consequences. Kelly's continued, "He went from being a devoted and loving father and husband to someone who felt like a ghost in our home. For a couple of months one winter he was so depressed and detached, he couldn't muster up the energy to speak. My questions went unanswered until I simply stopped asking them. The silence was unnerving." 5. Ever More Fragile Relationship Between Brady and Media — Call it the "WEEI pissant factor." Despite Brady appearing on WEEI for years via a paid agreement, a WEEI host decided to call Tom Brady's daughter an unflattering name. Brady was less than pleased. For Brady, this year's media relationship transformed from a decade-and-a-half love affair to a strained one. BONUS Gronk's Future Rob Gronkowski may retire. "I don't know how you heard that, but I mean I'm definitely going to look at my future, for sure," Gronkowski said. "I'm going to sit down in the next couple of weeks and see where I'm at." It is harder to sleep soundly when you don't have your security blanket.

