NEW: U.S. Sailing to Move Headquarters to Roger Williams University

Starting on September 15, U.S. Sailing will move from its current location in Portsmouth to Roger Williams’ Bristol campus.

“This is a national organization that oversees many sailing competitions, so to have them on our campus is a feather in our cap. It is a perfect complement to RWU’s national powerhouse sailing team and to the Richard L. Bready Mount Hope Bay Sailing and Education Center, which opened on the campus waterfront in 2015,” said RWU President Donald J. Farish.

They will be located in the former James L. Maher Center on the north end of the campus.

The Move

U.S. Sailing will team with the university to develop programs at the sailing center in the summer months and will be able to sponsor regattas there.

“The new office space provides us with the opportunity to drive innovation and creativity in our core areas of focus – access, education and competitive excellence. US Sailing will have access to a state-of-the-art sailing center, modern classrooms and meeting spaces, and additional online learning capabilities,” said Jack Gierhart, CEO of US Sailing.

The move culminates a four-year project involving state officials, RWU leaders, and partners, the US Sailing Board of Directors, staff and volunteers, Gierhart said. “We thank the university and its leadership for welcoming us to their beautiful 140-acre waterfront campus.”

