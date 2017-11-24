Terrell’s Jumper With 5 Seconds Left Lifts URI Over #20 Seton Hall 75-74

Jared Terrell: ONIONS. Rams win 75-74 over Seton Hall. UNREAL performance by the senior guard. pic.twitter.com/8lVzJkcPjy — A10Talk (@A10Talk) November 24, 2017

The University of Rhode Island trailed 74-73 with left in the game when senior guard Jared Terrell hit a running jumper to put the Rams up 75-74 with five seconds to play.

Seton Hall had one last possession, but did not get a shot off, giving the Rams a 75-74 upset win in the NIT semifinal in Brooklyn, New York on Thanksgiving night.

The Rams now advance to the championship game where they will face Virginia on Friday night.

Terrell finished the game with a career-high 32 points. Terrell has scored at least 20 points in each of URI's last three games.

URI improves to 3-1 on the season.

URI Edges Seton Hall

The Rams held a nine-point lead, 54-45, at the half and pushed their lead to as much as 11, before the Pirates rallied to take a 72-71 lead with 5:54 to go.

Rhode Island would take 73-72 lead on a layup by Andre Berry with 4:05 to play before the Pirates would retake the lead on a layup by Ismael Sanogo with 2:03 left in the game.

Both teams traded missed opportunities to extend or retake the lead over the next minute before a turnover by Seton Hall’s Angel Delgado gave the Rams the ball back with 21 seconds left on the clock.

After a URI timeout, Terrell drove the ball to the basket and pulled up for a jumper near the baseline just outside the paint and got it to go, giving URI a one point lead.

The Rams defense would come up with a steal on the defensive end to seal the win.

Next up

URI returns to action on Friday, November 24 when they face Virginia in the championship game.

Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.

Big play by Jared Terrell to win it for URI. That’s a win the A-10 needed; will certainly help the Rams’ resume. UVA tomorrow for them. — Raphielle Johnson (@raphiellej) November 24, 2017

Danny Hurley a NJ native is a happy coach tonight @RhodyMBB beats @SetonHallMBB — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) November 24, 2017

Dan Hurley is at his best with his back against the wall. Rhode Island beats Seton Hall by 1 without E.C. Matthews and Cyril Langevine. Bedlam in Brooklyn. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 24, 2017

Guard E.C. Matthews - Redshirt Senior E.C. Matthews returns for his redshirt senior season, now two years removed from ACL surgery. The Rams will need him to regain his form. Matthews missed a couple of weeks during the preseason with knee tendinitis, but has since returned to practice and did play in URI's "secret scrimmage" against Harvard last week. Prior to the start of this season, Matthews was named to the first preseason All-Atlantic 10 team during A-10 Media Day. He is also on the John Wooden Award Watch List. Last season, Matthews averaged 15 points per game on 42% shooting from the field. In the A-10 Tournament, Matthews carried the Rams offense scoring 20, 19 and 19 points respectively in the three games to get the Rams the title. Guard Jared Terrell - Senior Jared Terrell was named to second preseason All-Atlantic 10 team during A-10 Media Day. He returns to the Rams after averaging 13 points, three rebounds and one steal per game in 2016-17. Terrell will look to build off last season in which he shot 42 % from the field - the highest of his career. Guard Jeff Dowtin - Sophomore Jeff Dowtin is coming off a freshman season in which he started the final 19 games, including both NCAA Tournament games. He averaged six points and two assists in 22 minutes of action per game last season while also recording 17 steals on the year. In URI's NCAA Tournament game against Creighton, Dowtin poured in a career-high 23 points on 6 of 8 shooting from the field. Forward Andre Berry - Senior In two seasons with the Rams, Andre Berry has played in 30 games, but hasn't started any. For his career, Berry has averaged 2.4 points and 1.6 rebounds in an averaged of six minutes per game. Center Cyril Langevine - Sophomore Cyril Langevine will make the start at one of the forward positions as the Rams will try to replace Hassan Martin, who they lost to graduation. Last season, Langevine played in 35 games and started five games for URI averaging three point, five rebounds, and one block. In URI's NCAA game against Oregon, Langevine had a near double-double with nine rebounds and nine points. He also had three steals.

