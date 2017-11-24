Terrell’s Jumper With 5 Seconds Left Lifts URI Over #20 Seton Hall 75-74
Friday, November 24, 2017
Jared Terrell: ONIONS. Rams win 75-74 over Seton Hall. UNREAL performance by the senior guard. pic.twitter.com/8lVzJkcPjy— A10Talk (@A10Talk) November 24, 2017
Seton Hall had one last possession, but did not get a shot off, giving the Rams a 75-74 upset win in the NIT semifinal in Brooklyn, New York on Thanksgiving night.
The Rams now advance to the championship game where they will face Virginia on Friday night.
Terrell finished the game with a career-high 32 points. Terrell has scored at least 20 points in each of URI's last three games.
URI improves to 3-1 on the season.
URI Edges Seton Hall
The Rams held a nine-point lead, 54-45, at the half and pushed their lead to as much as 11, before the Pirates rallied to take a 72-71 lead with 5:54 to go.
Rhode Island would take 73-72 lead on a layup by Andre Berry with 4:05 to play before the Pirates would retake the lead on a layup by Ismael Sanogo with 2:03 left in the game.
Both teams traded missed opportunities to extend or retake the lead over the next minute before a turnover by Seton Hall’s Angel Delgado gave the Rams the ball back with 21 seconds left on the clock.
After a URI timeout, Terrell drove the ball to the basket and pulled up for a jumper near the baseline just outside the paint and got it to go, giving URI a one point lead.
The Rams defense would come up with a steal on the defensive end to seal the win.
Next up
URI returns to action on Friday, November 24 when they face Virginia in the championship game.
Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.
Big play by Jared Terrell to win it for URI. That’s a win the A-10 needed; will certainly help the Rams’ resume. UVA tomorrow for them.— Raphielle Johnson (@raphiellej) November 24, 2017
Danny Hurley a NJ native is a happy coach tonight @RhodyMBB beats @SetonHallMBB— Dick Vitale (@DickieV) November 24, 2017
Dan Hurley is at his best with his back against the wall. Rhode Island beats Seton Hall by 1 without E.C. Matthews and Cyril Langevine. Bedlam in Brooklyn.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 24, 2017
Related Slideshow: URI Rams Basketball 2017-18 Projected Starting Lineup
Guard
E.C. Matthews - Redshirt Senior
E.C. Matthews returns for his redshirt senior season, now two years removed from ACL surgery. The Rams will need him to regain his form.
Matthews missed a couple of weeks during the preseason with knee tendinitis, but has since returned to practice and did play in URI's "secret scrimmage" against Harvard last week.
Prior to the start of this season, Matthews was named to the first preseason All-Atlantic 10 team during A-10 Media Day. He is also on the John Wooden Award Watch List.
Last season, Matthews averaged 15 points per game on 42% shooting from the field. In the A-10 Tournament, Matthews carried the Rams offense scoring 20, 19 and 19 points respectively in the three games to get the Rams the title.
Guard
Jared Terrell - Senior
Jared Terrell was named to second preseason All-Atlantic 10 team during A-10 Media Day.
He returns to the Rams after averaging 13 points, three rebounds and one steal per game in 2016-17.
Terrell will look to build off last season in which he shot 42 % from the field - the highest of his career.
Guard
Jeff Dowtin - Sophomore
Jeff Dowtin is coming off a freshman season in which he started the final 19 games, including both NCAA Tournament games.
He averaged six points and two assists in 22 minutes of action per game last season while also recording 17 steals on the year.
In URI's NCAA Tournament game against Creighton, Dowtin poured in a career-high 23 points on 6 of 8 shooting from the field.
Center
Cyril Langevine - Sophomore
Cyril Langevine will make the start at one of the forward positions as the Rams will try to replace Hassan Martin, who they lost to graduation.
Last season, Langevine played in 35 games and started five games for URI averaging three point, five rebounds, and one block.
In URI's NCAA game against Oregon, Langevine had a near double-double with nine rebounds and nine points. He also had three steals.
Related Articles
- Former URI Basketball Star Odom Reportedly Found Unconscious in Las Vegas
- URI Basketball Gets Verbal Commit From Cyril Langevine
- NEW: URI Basketball Picked to Finish 2nd in A-10
- URI Basketballl 2015-16 Season Preview
- URI Basketball Signs Head Coach Dan Hurley to Contract Extension
- URI Basketball Gets Verbal Commitment From Michael Tertsea
- URI Basketball to be Featured as Part of ESPN’s Tip-Off Marathon
- URI Basketball Signs Guard McGlynn For 2015-16 Season
- NEW: Bill Murray’s Son, Luke, Leaves URI Basketball For Xavier
- NEW: URI Basketball Lands Indiana Transfer Robinson
- URI Basketball Alums, Biruta, Baron and Munford, Set for NBA Summer League Action
- The URI Basketball Schedule - What we Know, So Far
- URI Basketball Releases 2016-17 Non-Conference Schedule
- URI Basketball Gets Commitment From 4-Star Forward Jermaine Harris
- NEW: Former URI Basketball Star Martin to Play NBA Summer League With Orlando
- URI Basketball Gets Commitment From 3-Star Guard Brendan Adams
- URI Basketball Picked 1st in A-10 Preseason Poll
- URI Basketball Edges Buffalo in Exhibition Game 80-72 in OT
- 7 Things to Know About the Future of URI Basketball
- URI Basketball Moves Up to #21 in National Poll - See Top 25
- URI Basketball Ranked #24 in Preseason Coaches Poll
- Matthews Returns as #23 URI Basketball Hosts Dartmouth in Season Opener Friday
- Brown and URI Basketball Set to Renew Rivalry at Ryan Center
- URI Basketball Slips to #23 in National Poll - See Top 25
- URI Basketball Set to Defend A-10 Championship in 2017-18