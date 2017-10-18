video: NEW: Celtics Hayward Suffers Gruesome Injury in Season Opener
Tuesday, October 17, 2017
Gordon Hayward's tragic injury pic.twitter.com/Hk7AjjmWn5— Joe Raynne (@JoeRaynne) October 18, 2017
Hayward stayed down for several minutes before being taken off the floor on a stretcher with his leg in a cast.
Hayward came over to the Celtics from the Utah Jazz in the offseason as a free agent.
The reaction of all the players tells the story. Gordon Hayward with a brutal injury. Less than 6 minutes into Celtics career. Brutal.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) October 18, 2017
Can't even put into words.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 18, 2017
Gordon Hayward.
Feeling for you man.
Absolutely gut wrenching.
Related Articles
- Bradley’s 29 Points Leads Celtics to Blow Out Win in Game 5 Over Wizards
- Celtics Give up 26 Straight Points En Route to 121-102 Game 4 Loss to Wizards
- Wall’s Three in Final Seconds Sinks Celtics 92-91 in Game 6, Game 7 Set for Monday
- Olynyk’s 26 Points Helps Celtics to 115-105 Game 7 Win Over Washington
- Celtics Get 1st Pick in NBA Draft
- Celtics Blown Out by Wizards 116-89 in Game 3
- Brawl in Celtics Game
- Celtics Eliminate Bulls in Game 6 105-83, Advance to 2nd Round
- Celtics Open 2nd Round Series Against Washington on Sunday
- Celtics Knock Down 19 Threes En Route to 123-111 Game 1 Win Over Wizards
- Thomas’ 53 Points Leads Celtics to 129-119 Overtime Win Over Wizards in Game 2
- Celtics Set to Open Eastern Conference Finals Against Cleveland Wednesday Night
- Slow Start Leads Celtics to 117-104 Loss to Cleveland in Game 1
- ESPN Reports Hayward Signing with Celtics
- Celtics Select Duke’s Tatum With #3 Overall Pick in NBA Draft
- Celtics Trade Bradley to Pistons for Marcus Morris
- Blockbuster: Celtics Acquire Kyrie Irving in Trade With Cleveland Involving Isaiah Thomas
- Cleveland May Try to Void Trade With Celtics Following Thomas’ Physical
- Celtics Trade #1 Pick to Philadelphia for #3 Pick in NBA Draft
- Celtics Eliminated From Playoffs Following Game 5 Loss to Cleveland
- Thomas Injured, Cavaliers Hand Celtics Worst Home Playoff Loss in Team History
- Celtics’ Thomas Out for Remainder of Playoffs
- NEW: Bradley’s Three Lifts Celtics Over Cleveland 111-108 in Game 3
- Celtics Can’t Hold 16 Point Lead, Fall 112-99 To Cleveland in Game 4
- Celtics Send 2020 2nd Round Pick to Cleveland to Seal Irving Trade