Welcome! Login | Register

Subscribe Now: Free Daily EBlast

 
 

video: NEW: Celtics Hayward Suffers Gruesome Injury in Season Opener

Tuesday, October 17, 2017

GoLocalProv Sports Team

 

Gordon Hayward

Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward suffered a leg injury while going up for an alley-oop with just under seven minutes left in the first quarter of the Celtics season-opening game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.  

Hayward stayed down for several minutes before being taken off the floor on a stretcher with his leg in a cast.

Hayward came over to the Celtics from the Utah Jazz in the offseason as a free agent. 

 

 

Related Articles

 

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

 
Delivered Free Every
Day to Your Inbox

Sign Up for the Daily Eblast

I want to follow on Twitter

I want to Like on Facebook

X

 
:!