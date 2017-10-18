video: NEW: Celtics Hayward Suffers Gruesome Injury in Season Opener

Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward suffered a leg injury while going up for an alley-oop with just under seven minutes left in the first quarter of the Celtics season-opening game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Hayward stayed down for several minutes before being taken off the floor on a stretcher with his leg in a cast.

Hayward came over to the Celtics from the Utah Jazz in the offseason as a free agent.

