Man Falls Overboard During Leg 7 of Volvo Ocean Race
Monday, March 26, 2018
The man, John Fisher, was wearing survival equipment when he went overboard.
“Naturally we are deeply concerned, especially given the weather conditions, and Race Control in Alicante is supporting the Scallywag team and MRCC throughout the operation.We will have more information as it becomes available,” said Volvo Ocean Race in their press release.
The remainder of the crew are safe.
The Incident
The incident took place approximately 1,400 miles west of Cape Horn.
The wind in the search area is a strong 35-knot westerly, with accompanying sea state.
Water temperature is 9-degrees Celsius.
According to the release, weather conditions are forecast to get worse.
Volvo Ocean Race
The Volvo Ocean Race is a 45,000 nautical mile race around the world. The teams are currently on Day 9 of Leg 7, a 7,600-mile race from Auckland, New Zealand to Itajaí, Brazil.
