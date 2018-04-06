Celtics’ Irving to Miss Remainder of Season, Playoffs

Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving will be out for the rest of the season and playoffs following knee surgery that took place late last month.

The surgery was to remove tension wire in his knee that was inserted in 2015 after Irving a knee injury in the NBA Finals.

According to the Celtics, a bacterial infection was found during the surgery at the spot where two screws are in place.

Irving will undergo another surgery on Saturday to remove the two screws.

Irving With Celtics

Irving came to the Celtics in an offseason trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers in which the Celtics sent Isaiah Thomas and Jae Crowder to Cleveland.

This season, Irving has averaged a team-leading 24 points, five assists, and 3.8 rebounds this season.

Celtics to Sign Guard

According to ESPN, the Celtics are expected to sign free agent guard Jonathan Gibson.

Gibson, 30, played for the Celtics summer league team in 2012 before playing in China earlier this year.

In China, Gibson averaged 33.7 points this season.

Celtics This Season

The loss of Irving is a major blow to the Celtics chances of making it to the NBA Finals.

With a record of 53-25, the Celtics hold the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

With Irving out, Marcus Morris is the team’s leading scorer with 21 points per game, followed by Jayson Tatum who has averaged 17 points per game.

