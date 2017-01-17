Cartwright’s Near Triple-Double Leads PC Past Georgetown 74-56

Kyron Cartwright came up one rebound short of his first career triple-double and the Providence College Friars defeated Georgetown 74-56 on Monday night in Washington D.C. He is just 5'11" tall.

Cartwright poured in 16 points, dished out 11 assists and nine rebounds in the game, helping PC to a season sweep of the Hoyas.

The win moves the Friars to 3-4 in the Big East and 13-7 overall, while Georgetown falls to 10-9 overall and 1-5 in the Big East.

Friars in Control From the Start

Leading 14-12 with 12:18 left to play in the first half, the Friars went on a 13-2 run capped off by a Rodney Bullock three to give the Friars a 27-14 lead with 8:36 to play in the game.

The Hoyas would respond with a 10-1 run of their own, cutting the Friars lead to four, 28-24, with 3:40 to play in the half.

However, PC would close the half on a 14-3 run capped off by a Maliek White jumper to put the Friars back in firm control.

The Friars would take a 42-27 lead into the half.

In the second half, Georgetown never got closer than 17 points.

Providence held Georgetown to just 32% shooting from the field, while hold Hoyas star L.J. Peak to 13 points on 3 of 11 shooting from the field.

The Leaders

Bullock led the Friars with 22 points 9 of 18 shooting from the field while Cartwright followed up with 16 points.

Lindsey added 14 points on, knocking down four of his seven shots from beyond the arc.

Next up

The Friars return to action on Saturday, January 21 when they visit #1 Villanova.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

Related Slideshow: Starting Lineup Projections for URI, PC, Bryant & Brown Basketball Teams

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.