NEW: Bryant Lacrosse to Face Monmouth in NCAA Tourney Play-In Game Wednesday
Sunday, May 07, 2017
The game will be played at Bryant with the opening faceoff set for 7 p.m. It will mark Bryant's fourth appearance in the NCAA Tournament and their first since 2015.
The winner of the Bryant vs. Monmouth game will face number one overall seed Maryland on Sunday, May 14 at 2:30 p.m. on ESPNU.
Bryant Wins NEC Championship
The Bulldogs get to the NCAA Tournament after beating Hobart 5-4 in the NEC Championship on Saturday, May 6. Bryant is 5-0 all-time in the NEC Championship game.
The Bulldogs trailed 3-2 at the half and were being outshot 19-8 and beaten on the faceoff X 5-2, before rallying in the third quarter.
Bryant scored three straight goals in the third quarter starting with the game-tying goal coming in the form of Cam Ziegler, who scored on a delayed penalty.
Just 40 seconds later, the Bulldogs would take their first lead of the game on a goal by Tucker James, who scored on a pass from Tom Forsberg on the man-up to give Bryant a 4-3 lead.
Two minutes later, Bryant’s Kyle Cornell would give Bryant a 5-3 lead entering the fourth quarter.
Hobart would cut the Bulldogs lead to one four minutes into the fourth quarter, but Bryant would hang on for the 5-4 win.
NCAA Tournament
The top four seeds in the NCAA Tournament are Maryland, Syracuse, Ohio State and Notre Dame respectively.
The NCAA Final Four will be held on Memorial Day weekend at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA.
Related Slideshow: RI Teams To Win National Championships
PC Basketball 1960-61 NIT
The Providence College Friars won the National Invitation Tournament(NIT) in 1961, defeating St. Louis 62-59 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
At this time, the NIT was considered to be the National Championship of College Basketball.
The Friars were led by Vinny Ernst and James Hadnot that season.
PC Women's Cross Country
The 1995 Providence Friars won the programs first NCAA title. On the way, PC won their first BIG EAST and ECAC Championships.
Head Coach Ray Treacy was named NCAA Division I Women's National Coach of the Year, BIG EAST Men's and Women's Coach of the Year, Rhode Island Words Unlimited Women's Coach of the Year and NCAA District I Women's Cross Country Coach of the Year.
Brown Women's Crew '99
Brown women's crew won the first NCAA Division I Championship in Brown University History by defeating the University of Virginia by a three-second margin at lake Natoma in California.
Brown also won the Eastern Sprint Championship and the Ivy Championship, setting a new course record in the process.
Photo courtesy of Brownbears.com
Brown Women's Crew 2000
Brown repeated as national Champions in 2000, beating the University of Washington by 3.9 seconds four points.
In addition, Brown's varsity and second varsity won the Eastern Sprint Championship and the IVY league Championship.
Both teams went undefeated on the season.
URI Women's Sailing 2011
The URI Women won the programs first National Championship in small boat sailing in the 79 year history of the program and hoisted the Gerald C. Miller Memorial Trophy at the Sperry Top-Sider/Intercollegiate Sailing Association Women’s National Championship.
The Rams won the title as a club team and were one of two club teams competing for the title. The other club team was Western Washington, who finished 17.
Photo courtesy of uri.edu
PC Hockey 2015
The Providence College Friars won the 2015 NCAA Ice Hockey National Championship, defeating Boston University 4-3 at the TD Garden.
The Championship is the first in the program's history and only the third NCAA National Title in Providence College History.
PC goatender Jon Gillies was named Most Outstanding Player.
