NEW: Bryant Lacrosse to Face Monmouth in NCAA Tourney Play-In Game Wednesday

The Bryant Bulldogs will face the Monmouth Hawks in the NCAA Tournament play-in game on Wednesday night.

The game will be played at Bryant with the opening faceoff set for 7 p.m. It will mark Bryant's fourth appearance in the NCAA Tournament and their first since 2015.

The winner of the Bryant vs. Monmouth game will face number one overall seed Maryland on Sunday, May 14 at 2:30 p.m. on ESPNU.

Bryant Wins NEC Championship

The Bulldogs get to the NCAA Tournament after beating Hobart 5-4 in the NEC Championship on Saturday, May 6. Bryant is 5-0 all-time in the NEC Championship game.

The Bulldogs trailed 3-2 at the half and were being outshot 19-8 and beaten on the faceoff X 5-2, before rallying in the third quarter.

Bryant scored three straight goals in the third quarter starting with the game-tying goal coming in the form of Cam Ziegler, who scored on a delayed penalty.

Just 40 seconds later, the Bulldogs would take their first lead of the game on a goal by Tucker James, who scored on a pass from Tom Forsberg on the man-up to give Bryant a 4-3 lead.

Two minutes later, Bryant’s Kyle Cornell would give Bryant a 5-3 lead entering the fourth quarter.

Hobart would cut the Bulldogs lead to one four minutes into the fourth quarter, but Bryant would hang on for the 5-4 win.

NCAA Tournament

The top four seeds in the NCAA Tournament are Maryland, Syracuse, Ohio State and Notre Dame respectively.

The NCAA Final Four will be held on Memorial Day weekend at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA.

