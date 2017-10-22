Bryant Football’s Rally Falls Short, Lose 31-14 to Central Connecticut

The Bryant Bulldogs second-half rally fell short on Saturday as they lost 31-14 to Central Connecticut.

Bryant trailed by as much as 17 points in the game and got as close as three before Central Connecticut went on to win.

"We started slowly. It's not the type of football we wanted to play early in the game in all three phases. The kids at halftime, they're a hard-working group, came out and put a good effort in the second half. We missed a few opportunities that we will try and correct and get better,” said Bryant head coach James Perry after the game.

Since winning their opener, Bryant has lost five of their last six games.

Bryant is now 2-5 on the season and 0-2 in Northeast Conference play.

The Bulldogs trailed 17-0 at the half before scoring the first 14 points of the second half to get within three.

Bryant quarterback Price Wilson got the scoring started by running it in from the one-yard line to cut the Bulldog’s deficit to 17-7 with 11:01 remaining in the third quarter.

Wilson then hit Tom Kennedy with 58 seconds left in the quarter to cut Central Connecticut’s lead to 17-14.

However, the Blue Devils would answer on the very next play when Drew Jean-Guillaume ran it in from 76 yards out to take a 10 point lead, 24-14.

The Blue Devils would add another score in the form of Cameron Nash to go up 31-14 and cruise to the win.

Next up

Bryant returns to action on Saturday, October 28 when they visit Wagner.

Game time is set for noon.

