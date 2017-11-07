Brown Football Set for Showdown With Dartmouth at Fenway Park

The Brown Bears football team will seek their first Ivy League win of the season when they face Dartmouth at Fenway Park in Boston.

The game comes as part of the Fenway Gridiron Series and will take place on Friday, November 10.

"It will be special because it's iconic, it's the Red Sox, it's a unique stadium, it has the Green Monster and it has all these other unique features. I don’t think you have to be from New England to appreciate Fenway, which makes it special for everyone. Then with the way our season is going, it gives us something to look forward to," Brown head coach Phil Estes told GoLocalProv.

The Bears enter the game with a record of 2-6 and 0-5 in conference play.

The Big Green enters the game with a 6-2 overall record and 3-2 in conference play.

"They are a good football team, they are very good defensively, they are the second-best defense in the league, Yale is number one and they are a close second. Offensively, they have a very good back, their skill is very good, they have very good wide receivers. They can throw the ball around and also move it with the run game," said Estes.

Game time is set for 8 p.m. and can be seen on NBC Sports Network.

Brown vs Dartmouth

The Bears and Big Green will meet for the 95th time dating back to 1894.

This will be the third game in the all-time series that will be played at Fenway Park, the first two coming in 1922 and 1923.

That game in 1923 was the last of 11 consecutive games that the two played outside of Hanover or Providence.

Brown beat Dartmouth 24-21 at Brown Stadium last season.

Brown Offense

The Brown Bears offense has continued to struggle.

They enter the game having scored a total of 21 points over the last four games and are averaging just 14 points per game this season.

In their last game against Yale, a 34-7 loss, Brown was outgained 563-235. They scored a touchdown in the final two minutes to avoid a shutout.

"Part of it is maturity, we are not a very mature offensive football team right now, we have some young players who don't understand how good they can be. We haven’t gotten the greatest play from our quarterbacks, which is why it has been a carousel between Nick Duncan, TJ Linta, and Mitchell Jonke. Then we are just misfiring on little plays that make a difference," said Estes.

He added, "we need to play better and we need to toughen up."

Linta has played in eight games and completed 71 passes for 821 yards with six touchdowns and five interceptions.

Duncan began the season as the starter and has completed 51 passes for 463 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.

Jonke has played in four games, completing 14 passes for 138 yards.

Freshman Darius Daies leads the Bears running attack with 58 carries for 254 yards and three touchdowns.

Sophomore Jakob Prall has been the top receiver for Brown, hauling in 42 catches for 468 yards.

Brown Defense

The Brown defense has given up 30 points and 438 total yards per game so far this season.

The defense is led by senior defensive end Richard Jarvis who leads Brown with six sacks and 55 tackles on the year. He also leads the Bears with 10 tackles for loss and four forced fumbles.

Jarvis’ 15.5 career sacks rank third all-time at Brown.

Senior free safety Connor Coughlin follows up with 48 tackles, three tackles for loss and one interception.

