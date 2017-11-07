Brown Football Set for Showdown With Dartmouth at Fenway Park
Tuesday, November 07, 2017
The game comes as part of the Fenway Gridiron Series and will take place on Friday, November 10.
"It will be special because it's iconic, it's the Red Sox, it's a unique stadium, it has the Green Monster and it has all these other unique features. I don’t think you have to be from New England to appreciate Fenway, which makes it special for everyone. Then with the way our season is going, it gives us something to look forward to," Brown head coach Phil Estes told GoLocalProv.
The Bears enter the game with a record of 2-6 and 0-5 in conference play.
The Big Green enters the game with a 6-2 overall record and 3-2 in conference play.
"They are a good football team, they are very good defensively, they are the second-best defense in the league, Yale is number one and they are a close second. Offensively, they have a very good back, their skill is very good, they have very good wide receivers. They can throw the ball around and also move it with the run game," said Estes.
Game time is set for 8 p.m. and can be seen on NBC Sports Network.
Brown vs Dartmouth
The Bears and Big Green will meet for the 95th time dating back to 1894.
This will be the third game in the all-time series that will be played at Fenway Park, the first two coming in 1922 and 1923.
That game in 1923 was the last of 11 consecutive games that the two played outside of Hanover or Providence.
Brown beat Dartmouth 24-21 at Brown Stadium last season.
Brown Offense
They enter the game having scored a total of 21 points over the last four games and are averaging just 14 points per game this season.
In their last game against Yale, a 34-7 loss, Brown was outgained 563-235. They scored a touchdown in the final two minutes to avoid a shutout.
"Part of it is maturity, we are not a very mature offensive football team right now, we have some young players who don't understand how good they can be. We haven’t gotten the greatest play from our quarterbacks, which is why it has been a carousel between Nick Duncan, TJ Linta, and Mitchell Jonke. Then we are just misfiring on little plays that make a difference," said Estes.
He added, "we need to play better and we need to toughen up."
Linta has played in eight games and completed 71 passes for 821 yards with six touchdowns and five interceptions.
Duncan began the season as the starter and has completed 51 passes for 463 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.
Jonke has played in four games, completing 14 passes for 138 yards.
Freshman Darius Daies leads the Bears running attack with 58 carries for 254 yards and three touchdowns.
Sophomore Jakob Prall has been the top receiver for Brown, hauling in 42 catches for 468 yards.
Brown Defense
The Brown defense has given up 30 points and 438 total yards per game so far this season.
The defense is led by senior defensive end Richard Jarvis who leads Brown with six sacks and 55 tackles on the year. He also leads the Bears with 10 tackles for loss and four forced fumbles.
Jarvis’ 15.5 career sacks rank third all-time at Brown.
Senior free safety Connor Coughlin follows up with 48 tackles, three tackles for loss and one interception.
Related Slideshow: RI Teams To Win National Championships
PC Basketball 1960-61 NIT
The Providence College Friars won the National Invitation Tournament(NIT) in 1961, defeating St. Louis 62-59 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
At this time, the NIT was considered to be the National Championship of College Basketball.
The Friars were led by Vinny Ernst and James Hadnot that season.
PC Women's Cross Country
The 1995 Providence Friars won the programs first NCAA title. On the way, PC won their first BIG EAST and ECAC Championships.
Head Coach Ray Treacy was named NCAA Division I Women's National Coach of the Year, BIG EAST Men's and Women's Coach of the Year, Rhode Island Words Unlimited Women's Coach of the Year and NCAA District I Women's Cross Country Coach of the Year.
Brown Women's Crew '99
Brown women's crew won the first NCAA Division I Championship in Brown University History by defeating the University of Virginia by a three-second margin at lake Natoma in California.
Brown also won the Eastern Sprint Championship and the Ivy Championship, setting a new course record in the process.
Photo courtesy of Brownbears.com
Brown Women's Crew 2000
Brown repeated as national Champions in 2000, beating the University of Washington by 3.9 seconds four points.
In addition, Brown's varsity and second varsity won the Eastern Sprint Championship and the IVY league Championship.
Both teams went undefeated on the season.
URI Women's Sailing 2011
The URI Women won the programs first National Championship in small boat sailing in the 79 year history of the program and hoisted the Gerald C. Miller Memorial Trophy at the Sperry Top-Sider/Intercollegiate Sailing Association Women’s National Championship.
The Rams won the title as a club team and were one of two club teams competing for the title. The other club team was Western Washington, who finished 17.
Photo courtesy of uri.edu
PC Hockey 2015
The Providence College Friars won the 2015 NCAA Ice Hockey National Championship, defeating Boston University 4-3 at the TD Garden.
The Championship is the first in the program's history and only the third NCAA National Title in Providence College History.
PC goatender Jon Gillies was named Most Outstanding Player.
