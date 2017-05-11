Brewers’ 4-Run 5th Inning Dooms Red Sox in 7-4 Loss

The Boston Red Sox lost their second straight game to the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night, falling 7-4 in Milwaukee.

The Red Sox drop to 17-16 on the season.

Brewers Rally in 5th

With the game tied at 2, the Milwaukee Brewers scored four runs in the 5th inning to take control of the game.

Milwaukee’s Keon Broxton hit a lead off double and then was driven in by Eric Thames to give the Brewers a 3-2 lead.

Thames would then score after Travis Shaw hit into a fielder’s choice in which Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia threw to shortstop Xander Bogaerts for the out.

Shaw would later score on a throwing error by Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez to give the Brewers a 5-2 lead. The Brewers would add another run to go up 6-2 in the inning.

The Brewers would add their final run of the game in the sixth inning on another throwing error by Vazquez and hold on to beat the Red Sox 7-4.

Red Sox starting pitcher Kyle Kendrick gave up six runs and 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings and got the loss.

Series Concludes

The Red Sox and Brewers wrap up their series on Thursday, May 11 at 1:10 p.m.

The pitching matchup is Boston’s Eduardo Rodriguez against Milwaukee’s Jimmy Nelson.

