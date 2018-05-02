Beisel Named Save The Bay’s Swim Ambassador

Save The Bay has named two-time Olympic medalist and Rhode Island native Elizabeth Beisel last the Swim Ambassador for the 42nd Annual Save The Bay Swim.

As Swim Ambassador, Beisel will offer opening remarks to swimmers and volunteers on August 4 before taking part in the swim herself. She will also present the final awards to participants in Jamestown.

“I grew up on the beaches of Narragansett Bay, which is where I fell in love with the water. That love helped me accomplish my dreams to represent Rhode Island and the United States in the Olympics. I feel so fortunate to now have the chance to give back to the waters I learned to swim in, and that’s why I’m so excited to participate in the Save The Bay Swim. It’s so important to protect and restore our shorelines, beaches, and Bay, and this is a perfect and seamless way for me to get involved. Let’s help save the Bay for the future Olympians of Rhode Island,” said Beisel.

About Beisel

Beisel finished second in the 400m individual medley at the 2016 US Olympic Swimming Trials, qualifying for her third Olympic team.

In her career, She has won a total of nine medals in international competition including four gold, one silver, and four bronze combined in the Olympics, World Aquatics, and the Pan Pacific championships.

Beisel competed in the 200-meter backstroke and 400-meter individual medley events at the 2008 Summer Olympics, finishing fifth and fourth, respectively, in the world.

She won the silver medal in the 400-meter individual medley and bronze in the 200-meter backstroke at the 2012 Summer Olympics.

Save The Bay Swim

The Save The Bay Swim celebrates progress in cleaning up Narragansett Bay since its first official Swim in 1977 and the organization’s founding in 1970.

With a goal of $325,000, the Swim is Save The Bay’s largest annual fundraiser, providing critical support to the organization’s efforts to protect and improve Narragansett Bay and its watershed.

Click here to Register

Related Slideshow: The Best Athlete From Every RI Community - 2016

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.