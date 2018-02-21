NEW: Dowtin’s 25 Points Helps #18 URI Edge La Salle 95-93 in OT

The Univesity of Rhode Island men's basketball team got 25 points from sophomore Jeff Dowtin and held on to beat La Salle 95-93 in overtime on Tuesday night in Philadelphia.

The win improves the Rams to 22-4 overall and 14-1 in the A-10 and gives them at least a share of the A-10 regular-season championship.

La Salle drops to 11-16 overall and 5-10 in the conference.

URI Edges La Salle in OT

With the game tied at 87 in the overtime period, URI’s Cyril Langevine converted back-to-back baskets to put the Rams up 91-87 with 2:28 to play.

On free throws, La Salle cut the Rams lead to one, 91-90, and got possession of the ball with 18 seconds to play.

On La Salle’s final possession, B.J. Johnson turned the ball over to Dowtin with 5.8 seconds left.

Overall the Rams forced La Salle into 19 turnovers in the game, while only turning the ball over seven times themselves.

Dowtin was fouled and made both free throws to put the Rams up 93-90 after two free throws.

The Explorers cut the Rams lead to two, 93-92, with just seconds left and again fouled Dowtin on URI’s ensuing inbounds pass.

Dowtin made two free throws to put the Rams up 95-92 with just seconds left before the Explorers would add a free throw to make the score 95-93.

La Salle Forces OT

Leading 70-68 with 4:30 to play, Dowtin knocked down two free throws to with 4:13 left to increase the URI’s lead to 72-68.

Those free throws would spark a 7-2 run to take a 77-70 lead with 3:04 to play in the game before the Explorers would climb back in.

La Salle would score six straight points capped off by a Johnson free throw with 50 seconds left to cut URI’s lead to 77-76.

The teams would trade free throws the rest of the way, with URI leading 81-79 with three seconds left.

La Salle’s Pookie Powell made the first free throw and intentionally missed the second one allowing the Explorers’ Johnson to grab the offensive rebound and put it back in to tie the game at 81.

Next Up

The Rams return to action on Friday, February 23 when they host Dayton at the Ryan Center.

Game time is set for 7 p.m. and can be seen on ESPN2.

Related Slideshow: URI Rams Basketball 2017-18 Projected Starting Lineup

Prev Next Guard E.C. Matthews - Redshirt Senior E.C. Matthews returns for his redshirt senior season, now two years removed from ACL surgery. The Rams will need him to regain his form. Matthews missed a couple of weeks during the preseason with knee tendinitis, but has since returned to practice and did play in URI's "secret scrimmage" against Harvard last week. Prior to the start of this season, Matthews was named to the first preseason All-Atlantic 10 team during A-10 Media Day. He is also on the John Wooden Award Watch List. Last season, Matthews averaged 15 points per game on 42% shooting from the field. In the A-10 Tournament, Matthews carried the Rams offense scoring 20, 19 and 19 points respectively in the three games to get the Rams the title. Prev Next Guard Jared Terrell - Senior Jared Terrell was named to second preseason All-Atlantic 10 team during A-10 Media Day. He returns to the Rams after averaging 13 points, three rebounds and one steal per game in 2016-17. Terrell will look to build off last season in which he shot 42 % from the field - the highest of his career. Prev Next Guard Jeff Dowtin - Sophomore Jeff Dowtin is coming off a freshman season in which he started the final 19 games, including both NCAA Tournament games. He averaged six points and two assists in 22 minutes of action per game last season while also recording 17 steals on the year. In URI's NCAA Tournament game against Creighton, Dowtin poured in a career-high 23 points on 6 of 8 shooting from the field. Prev Next Forward Andre Berry - Senior In two seasons with the Rams, Andre Berry has played in 30 games, but hasn't started any. For his career, Berry has averaged 2.4 points and 1.6 rebounds in an averaged of six minutes per game. Prev Next Center Cyril Langevine - Sophomore Cyril Langevine will make the start at one of the forward positions as the Rams will try to replace Hassan Martin, who they lost to graduation. Last season, Langevine played in 35 games and started five games for URI averaging three point, five rebounds, and one block. In URI's NCAA game against Oregon, Langevine had a near double-double with nine rebounds and nine points. He also had three steals. Prev

Guard

Guard

Guard

Guard

Guard

Guard

Forward

Forward

Center Next

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.