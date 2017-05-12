HOT

David Segal

The former state representative, city councilman, and candidate for Congress (who was bested by Congressman David Cicilline but nevertheless made a strong run) made some astute points on GoLocal LIVE about the danger of offering corporate subsidies to lure companies to Rhode Island, noting they resemble a “race to the bottom”. Segal, an unapologetic progressive, is spot on with respect to this issue, not to mention scores of others. Don’t be surprised if we see him running for office yet again in the future.