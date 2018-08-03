NOT

GateHouse Media

Profits are up at the Providence Journal’s parent company, but that has stopped the company from cutting, slashing and buyout the newsroom.

Veteran Providence Journal reporter -- and President of the Guild -- John Hill is taking GateHouse's latest buyout offer.

"The offer was the best it had been in the past, and I didn't know what the next one would be," said Hill, who noted that he had heard of two other reporters and two advertising executives who had requested buyouts.

On Monday afternoon, Executive Editor Alan Rosenberg confirmed Hill, Christine Dunn, John Gillooly, and night editor Gary Zebrun took buyouts.

Hill, who had been with the paper for 29 years, was Secretary of the Guild for five years, and President for fifteen. He said as of Monday at 1 p.m. he had not been notified that GateHouse had offered official buyouts to those four employees.

Hill said he will remain on with the Guild for the remainder of the year.

"There's still stuff I want to get done before I sign off," said Hill. "I gave a third of my life [to the Guild]."

"Legacy media are in a generational tailspin. No one under the age of 40 is reading newsprint anymore and traditional newsrooms including The Providence Journal and The Boston Globe have failed at presenting news online... and the results are apparent," said Roger Williams Journalism Professor Michael Scully.