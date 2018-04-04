Senate Passes Bill Banning Gender Discrimination in Health Premiums
Wednesday, April 04, 2018
The bill, which was introduced by Senator V. Susan Sosnowski, now heads to the House of Representatives.
“Women face unconscionable disparities when buying health insurance in the individual market. Women sometimes are charged 10 percent to 25 percent to 50 percent more than men for insurance providing identical coverage, especially during the age bracket associated with child-bearing years,” said Sosnowski.
The Legislation
This legislation would prohibit insurance companies from varying the premium rates charged for a health coverage plan based on the gender of the individual policyholder, enrollee, subscriber, or member.
Research from a 2012 National Women’s Law Center report entitled, “Turning to Fairness: Insurance Discrimination Against Women Today and the Affordable Care Act,” states that 92 percent of best-selling plans charge women more for health insurance coverage than men in states without laws banning gender rating.
Only 3 percent of these plans cover maternity services. It also states that the practice of gender rating costs women approximately $1 billion per year, based on an average of 2012 advertised premiums and the most recent data on the number of women in the individual health insurance market.
Excluding maternity coverage, the report further says that nearly one-third of plans examined charge 25- to 40-year-old women at least 30 percent more than men for the same coverage. In some cases, the difference is even greater.
