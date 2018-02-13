Riley: $1 Billion is Cost of Providence Pension Lies to Taxpayers

If Providence had contributed an appropriate amount to their police and fire pension plans since 2003 when David Cicilline was elected, we would not have such a desperate situation today. But 15 years of lying about pension assets, siphoning retiree funds to cover operating expenses and purposely overstating the discount rate and pension returns have taken their toll.

Providence sits at approximately 20% funded, the worst in the nation. OPEB (other post-employment benefits) is currently not funded at all and is an additional $1 billion-dollar obligation (bigger than the whole State of Rhode Island).

The last nine years have included one of the greatest equity and bond market advances of all time and had we been 80% funded throughout that period. The corpus would have grown from $863,000,000 in June of 2007 (80% of $`1.079 billion liability) Instead there was only $426,000,000 in the fund.

The difference in returns from 2007 to 2018 of an 80% funded pension plan and the misleading purposely underfunded pension plan of Cicilline, Taveras, and Elorza is enormous. The current assets in our pension plan are approximately $310 million (overstated as $348 million on June 30, 2017)

From Providence 2017 CAFR Exhibit VIII

Receivables:

Loans receivable $26,593,000

Due from other funds $45,638,000

Other $669 14

Total receivables $72,900,000

A return of 7.5% on the corpus of $863 million compounded from June 2007 to 2017 would have been $925 million dollars for a total asset value of $1.78 billion. Providence would be fully funded today. Years of lying about pension assets and returns and diverting employee and employer payments to cover cash flow and operating costs have cost taxpayers nearly $1 billion dollars. Governor Raimondo needs to assure state taxpayers that do not live in Providence that she will not bail out Providence on the state taxpayers' dime.

Additionally, for at least 20 years, the city has taken money out of pension contribution of each police and fireman s paycheck. Evidence shows that the City, instead of investing as they received the contributions, used those contributions to operate the city and paid the pension plan back a year later with no interest. I believe this to be criminal and unethical.

Michael G. Riley is vice chair at Rhode Island Center for Freedom and Prosperity and is managing member and founder of Coastal Management Group, LLC. Riley has 35 years of experience in the financial industry, having managed divisions of PaineWebber, LETCO, and TD Securities (TD Bank). He has been quoted in Barron’s, Wall Street Transcript, NY Post, and various other print media and also appeared on NBC News, Yahoo TV, and CNBC.