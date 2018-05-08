President Trump Withdraws U.S. from Iran Nuclear Deal
Tuesday, May 08, 2018
“I am announcing today that the United States will withdraw from the Iran Nuclear Deal. In a few moments, I will sign a Presidential memorandum to begin reinstating U.S. Nuclear Sanctions on the Iranian regime. We will be instituting the highest level of economic sanction. Any nation that helps Iran in its quest for nuclear weapons could also be strongly sanctioned by the United States,” Trump said during a press conference at the White House on Tuesday.
He continued, “America will not be held hostage to nuclear blackmail. We will not allow American cities to be threatened with destruction and we will not allow a regime that chants ‘death to America’ to gain access to the most deadly weapons on earth.”
Trump also announced that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was headed to North Korea to continue discussions with Kim Jong-un about the meeting.
See Statements from RI’s Congressional Delegation Below
Congressman David Cicilline released the following statement:
“This is a reckless decision. It’s a decision that endangers our security and makes it harder for other countries to take us at our word.
For two years, the Iran deal has imposed the most intrusive nuclear inspections regime in the history of the world. It has prevented Iran from developing a nuclear weapon. It is not perfect, but the President’s decision will make it harder than ever to improve it.
In addition, the President’s decision undermines the United States’ reputation. We have always kept our word, but that changed today. Countries like North Korea now have even more reason to question whether President Trump won’t just change the terms of any current or future agreements when he feels like it. That will make us less respected across the world, and it does nothing to make us safer at home.”
Senator Sheldon Whitehouse Statement:
“This is a reckless – and, it appears, reflexive – decision. The President’s refusal to waive sanctions puts the United States in violation of the nuclear agreement, moves the United States away from our allies, and reopens a path for Iran to obtain the nuclear arms it seeks. It also undermines our efforts to build international pressure to end Iran’s other hostile behavior, such as its ballistic missile program and support for terrorism and violent proxies across the Middle East. And it sends a signal to everyone with whom we negotiate to bring about a more peaceful world, not least North Korea, that the United States doesn’t keep its word. That is a perilous message to send.”
Congressman Jim Langevin Statement
“Once again, the President is threatening U.S. national security and international stability. The Iran nuclear deal provides for comprehensive monitoring by the international community, and there remains no evidence that Iran is violating its commitments. Walking away from the JCPOA abandons our allies, weakens our credibility, and harms our ability to foster similar diplomatic agreements in the future. Worse, it undermines the central goal of the agreement - to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. The fact is that the nuclear deal is working. Today’s announcement is a crisis of the President’s own making, and he should reconsider and rejoin the JCPOA before our national security is further damaged.”
